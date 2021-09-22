Kansas tops 400,000 coronavirus cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials report Kansas has had more than 400,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Since Monday, 2,562 Kansans tested positive for the virus, while 6,663 Kansans tested negative. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports those positive cases bring the total in Kansas to 401,931 since early 2020. Of the new cases, 81 people have the COVID-19 delta variant.

The state reports three more Kansas deaths are linked to COVID-19, and 96 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

It releases the coronavirus and vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, it also updates the number of active clusters in the state. The KDHE says there are 223 active clusters in Kansas, 15 more than last week. Of the active clusters, 72 are in schools.

The KDHE says more than 10,000 Kansans received COVID-19 vaccines in the past two days:

3,795 more Kansans got their first dose

5,456 got their second dose

And 1,058 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 60.75% have at least one dose n them, while 53.91% are considered fully vaccinated.