Kansas tops 400,000 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials report Kansas has had more than 400,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Since Monday, 2,562 Kansans tested positive for the virus, while 6,663 Kansans tested negative. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports those positive cases bring the total in Kansas to 401,931 since early 2020. Of the new cases, 81 people have the COVID-19 delta variant.

The state reports three more Kansas deaths are linked to COVID-19, and 96 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

It releases the coronavirus and vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, it also updates the number of active clusters in the state. The KDHE says there are 223 active clusters in Kansas, 15 more than last week. Of the active clusters, 72 are in schools.

The KDHE says more than 10,000 Kansans received COVID-19 vaccines in the past two days:

  • 3,795 more Kansans got their first dose
  • 5,456 got their second dose
  • And 1,058 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 60.75% have at least one dose n them, while 53.91% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,73947
Anderson1,0478
Atchison2,19647
Barber4427
Barton3,38960
Bourbon2,30721
Brown1,46919
Butler10,05777
Chase3121
Chautauqua4224
Cherokee3,46626
Cheyenne4133
Clark3164
Clay1,1144
Cloud1,19732
Coffey1,0657
Comanche205
Cowley5,09561
Crawford6,529124
Decatur3137
Dickinson2,55566
Doniphan1,32056
Douglas11,32080
Edwards3032
Elk250
Ellis4,28810
Ellsworth1,32425
Finney6,72981
Ford6,785127
Franklin3,49347
Geary4,533132
Gove4378
Graham3005
Grant1,11019
Gray74116
Greeley126
Greenwood9278
Hamilton245
Harper76820
Harvey4,54724
Haskell51211
Hodgeman225
Jackson1,86346
Jefferson2,39644
Jewell28915
Johnson73,869641
Kearny67514
Kingman99219
Kiowa2995
Labette3,424104
Lane1534
Leavenworth9,805168
Lincoln297
Linn1,36952
Logan3497
Lyon5,13585
Marion1,3855
Marshall1,37820
McPherson4,03219
Meade57816
Miami3,97927
Mitchell70214
Montgomery5,06672
Morris7339
Morton3071
Nemaha1,80238
Neosho2,41058
Ness46725
Norton1,31510
Osage1,83329
Osborne35723
Ottawa67413
Pawnee1,2671
Phillips78023
Pottawatomie2,64587
Pratt1,1256
Rawlins3654
Reno10,40342
Republic8248
Rice1,33224
Riley7,490154
Rooks7478
Rush4853
Russell99936
Saline7,787216
Scott6827
Sedgwick74,513591
Seward4,3675
Shawnee24,082159
Sheridan4642
Sherman7618
Smith31415
Stafford50217
Stanton2525
Stevens70010
Sumner2,90831
Thomas1,27413
Trego4591
Wabaunsee86715
Wallace2113
Washington68815
Wichita2541
Wilson1,37223
Woodson3534
Wyandotte26,795217
Beaver, OK519
Harper, OK463 
Kay, OK6,656 
Texas, OK3,847 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 22, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

