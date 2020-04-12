Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas unemployment numbers don’t show the full picture

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) – Even record-high unemployment claims do not capture the full extent of job losses in Kansas amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Some people do not qualify for unemployment benefits and others are choosing to find temporary work to tide them over until businesses reopen. Many others simply cannot get through to the overwhelmed Kansas Department of Labor.

The state’s 43-year-old mainframe computer cannot keep up with claims and telephone lines are jammed with frustrated callers.

Last week more than 50,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Kansas.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories