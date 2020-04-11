Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas updated unemployment call center goes live, triples calls taken

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: Lindley Lund

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor’s updated unemployment call center, which added 35 additional state employees to answer phones, went live on Wednesday.

This addition tripled the number of calls taken, with 1,336 Kansans served on Monday and 4,332 served on Wednesday, said Labor Secretary Delía García Thursday in a Facebook Live.

“This is a major improvement, and we’re excited to be able to assist our Kansans more, especially in this time of crisis,” García said.

The employees were also able to help 2,500 Kansans file their weekly claims, García said.

