Kansas vaccine and testing clinics continue with emergence of delta variant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the increased presence of the delta variant in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.
The events listed below are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19. Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status and even if you have been tested before.
According to the CDC, the delta variant is twice as infectious as the B. 117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates.
BUTLER COUNTY
Friday, August 13, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
- Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
CLOUD COUNTY
Monday, August 16, 2021
- What: Cloud Community College, Vaccination Clinic
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Cloud Community College, Parking Lot #2, 631 Caroline Ave. Junction City, KS 6644
- Hours: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Friday, August 13, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: Lawrence S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 209, Lawrence, KS 66044
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., 3 p.m – 5 p.m.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY
Saturday, August 28, 2021
- What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St., Leavenworth, KS 66048
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
RENO COUNTY
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
RILEY COUNTY
Thursday, August 12, 2021
- What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event
- Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
- Hours: 9 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, August 19, 2021
- What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
- Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event
- Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
- Hours: 9 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event
- Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
- Hours: 9 p.m. – 4 p.m.
SALINE COUNTY
Friday, August 20, 2021
- What: Ashby House Central Offices, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: Ashby House Central Offices, 204 S 8th St., Salina, KS 67401
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
SEDGWICK COUNTY
Monday, August 16, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Monday, August 23, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Monday, August 30, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
SEWARD COUNTY
Saturday, August 14, 2021
- What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 15, 2021
- What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
SHAWNEE COUNTY
Friday, August 13, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
- Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 188, Topeka KS 66607
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 14, 2021
- What: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St., Topeka, KS 66607
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: Shawnee Heights Middle School, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd., Tecumseh, KS
- Hours: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY
Thursday, August 19, 2021
- What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thursday, August 26, 2021
- What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Please note, additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities across the state. Please check with your local health department for events that may not be listed.
To find a free testing location in your community, visit: www.knowbeforeyougoKS.com
To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit: www.kansasvaccine.gov