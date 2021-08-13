Kansas vaccine and testing clinics continue with emergence of delta variant

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the increased presence of the delta variant in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.

The events listed below are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19. Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status and even if you have been tested before.

According to the CDC, the delta variant is twice as infectious as the B. 117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates.

BUTLER COUNTY

Friday, August 13, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna

Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 97, Cassoday, KS 66842

Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

CLOUD COUNTY

Monday, August 16, 2021

What: Cloud Community College, Vaccination Clinic

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Cloud Community College, Parking Lot #2, 631 Caroline Ave. Junction City, KS 6644

Hours: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Friday, August 13, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Lawrence S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 209, Lawrence, KS 66044

Hours: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., 3 p.m – 5 p.m.

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY

Saturday, August 28, 2021

What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Only Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St., Leavenworth, KS 66048

Hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

RENO COUNTY

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

RILEY COUNTY

Thursday, August 12, 2021

What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS

Hours: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event

Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502

Hours: 9 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna

Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS

Hours: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event

Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502

Hours: 9 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event

Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502

Hours: 9 p.m. – 4 p.m.

SALINE COUNTY

Friday, August 20, 2021

What: Ashby House Central Offices, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Ashby House Central Offices, 204 S 8th St., Salina, KS 67401

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SEDGWICK COUNTY

Monday, August 16, 2021

What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, August 23, 2021

What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, August 30, 2021

What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SEWARD COUNTY

Saturday, August 14, 2021

What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 15, 2021

What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS

Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SHAWNEE COUNTY

Friday, August 13, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna

Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 188, Topeka KS 66607

Hours: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 14, 2021

What: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, Vaccine Only Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Where: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St., Topeka, KS 66607

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Only Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Where: Shawnee Heights Middle School, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd., Tecumseh, KS

Hours: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY

Thursday, August 19, 2021

What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105

Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105

Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Please note, additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities across the state. Please check with your local health department for events that may not be listed.

To find a free testing location in your community, visit: www.knowbeforeyougoKS.com

To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit: www.kansasvaccine.gov