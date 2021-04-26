Kansas will resume giving Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that Kansas will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration encouraged the resumption of the vaccine Friday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine usage was halted on April 13 after six recipients of the 6.8 million doses administered in the United States reported blood clots. All cases occurred in women between the age of 18 and 48. Investigations by the FDA and CDC determined that the potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks. Outreach is also being done to ensure providers are aware of the potential for these adverse effects and can adequately manage and recognize them.

The KDHE says Kansas health care providers administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as vaccine recipients and caregivers should review the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers, which have been revised to include information about the risk.

Those who have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact their health care provider if they have any symptoms and report any illness to the VAERS Reporting System, https://vaers.hhs.gov.

Kansas’ next supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine is anticipated the week of May 3 with 1,700 doses.