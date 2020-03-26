Kansas woman describes losing her husband to coronavirus

1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas woman describes losing her husband to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: WDAF-TV

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) – The wife of a Johnson County man who lost his battle with COVID-19 is speaking out.

She wants people to know about who her husband was beyond the disease. 

Around a week and a half ago, Dennis Wilson came to AdventHealth in an ambulance, and on Saturday, he became the first person in the county to die from coronavirus.

His wife, Joanna Wilson, said his life was much more important than how it ended. 

Wilson was a longtime teacher and superintendent in southwest Kansas. He worked at La Crosse USD 365, Labette County USD 506, and Lamar R-1 School District in Missouri. Wilson’s passions were education, his family and the art of magic.

“This is day five of quarantine and day five of widowhood for me,” Joanna said. “We’re clicking them off one day at a time. But that’s hard because of the fact that I’m all here all by myself.”

Joanna is spending her time at home reflecting on his life while she waits out quarantine and the county’s stay-at-home order.

She said Dennis was struggling with what he thought was the flu. He would go to the doctor, and they would send him home, telling him to rest and stay hydrated. He was tested for Influenza A and B, and tested negative for both. 

“At nine o’clock Sunday evening, he began to have shortness of breath and, you know, as time went on there, he said, you know, I think it’s getting worse,” Joanna said. “So about midnight we went to the ER and when he got to the ER, his oxygen level had dropped.”

Doctors took an X-ray and found pneumonia. Joanna said his temperature never spiked very high, so he didn’t get tested for coronavirus until it was clear he may have it.

Once he tested positive, she said she was unable to see her husband.

She took to Facebook to chronicle her struggle, and one of per posts ended up on the feed of someone she calls her angel. A nursing administrator at AdventHealth saw what she was going through and made it possible for her to safely see her husband.

“I’m sure that he was extremely frightened and panicked in some of those moments when I wasn’t there,” Joanna said. “I can only think that while I was there that we were together.”

She said she read the messages to Dennis from Facebook like get well cards, and he would respond to her through nodding his head and gripping her hand. 

David Sandy knew Dennis for years through their passion for magic. Both were members of the International Brotherhood of Magicians’ Kansas City chapter. 

“Magicians are notoriously tight knit because, you know, we have secrets and we only share with each other,” Sandy said. “There’s just a really strong bond in the magic community, and unfortunately, we’ve lost a great, a great comrade.”

Joanna said she will wait out her quarantine, but it won’t keep her from sharing her husband’s story — and putting a face and a name to this deadly pandemic. 

“By the grace of God, I will not get this disease,” Joanna said. “I want to not be ill with it because I want to go on and talk about my husband.”

Joanna is planning a funeral in place of their 50th wedding anniversary. She is hoping to have a large celebration for everyone who loved Dennis.

