Kansas won’t provide personal data about vaccine recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas does not plan to send personal information to the federal government about residents who receive coronavirus vaccines, though it has signed a data-use agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Lee Norman, the top administrator at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said this week that the state was “very reluctant” to share personal information.
A department spokeswoman said Thursday that the department signed a data-use agreement with the CDC “a while ago” but “won’t be providing any identifying information.”
The CDC’s standard agreement calls the collection of data about vaccine recipients “critical ” to the pandemic response.
