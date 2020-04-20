Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas works to boost testing in meat processing towns

Coronavirus in Kansas

Signs of support are posted at Perry-Lecompton High School during the coronavirus pandemic in Perry, Kan., Sunday, April 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has received more personal protective equipment and supplies to expand COVID-19 testing in communities with meat processing plants.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that the supplies will go to Finney, Ford and Seward counties in southwest Kansas and Lyon County in the east-central part of the state.

As of Sunday, 247 people in those counties were infected with the coronavirus out of 1,849 cases statewide.

Cargill, Tyson Fresh Meats and National Beef say employees at plants in those counties have tested positive.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking clusters connected to the plants.

