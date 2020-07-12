Kansas’s least populated county confirms first coronavirus case

TRIBUNE, Kan. (KSNT) – Greeley County Emergency Management confirmed via Facebook that the county had its first resident test positive for COVID-19 Saturday night.

Facebook Post from Greeley County Emergency Management

County officials say they are working to confirm people who were in close contact with the patient who has tested positive.

Greeley County is the states least populated county, with a population just over 1,220 people.

The county is asking people to adhere to the following recommendations:

• Avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent you can.

• Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine

• Avoid large gatherings.

• If you do need to go out in public, ensure you maintain six feet distance from other people and wear a mask.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov . You may also contact the Greeley County Health Department at (620) 376 – 4200.

LATEST STORIES: