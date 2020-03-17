1  of  2
KANSASWORKS issues Workforce Centers operations update

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Works

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – KANSASWORKS Workforce Centers will be taking actions to reduce contact and maintain social distancing as directed by the Centers for Disease Control due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KANSASWORKS Workforce Centers will remain open, but with limited services to the public. Individuals should call (877) 509-6757 to ensure their local Workforce Center location is open to in-person visits prior to arriving. Previously scheduled appointments for essential services will still occur unless otherwise indicated. All non-essential services will be provided via telephone, email or online at www.kansasworks.com.

The Public Access Computer area will be closed to the public until further notice. All workshops, large meetings and job fairs through April 5, 2020, have been canceled. They will be rescheduled at a later date in accordance with direction from state and local officials. This includes testing and meetings for the Youth Employment Program, Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) and Rapid Response.

Any Kansan needing employment or reemployment services can call (877) 509-6757 to schedule a time to speak to a representative. Messages should include the individual’s name, phone number and email address. Calls will be returned in the order they are received. Services may also be accessed via the live chat function at www.kansasworks.com.

Individual program updates are below.

Dislocated Worker

Individuals enrolled in the Dislocated Worker program will be contacted by a case manager by March 20 to arrange for the paperwork to be completed and submitted via email.

Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA)

Individuals participating in the RESEA program should contact (877) 509-6757. When leaving a voicemail message, individuals should be sure to include their full name and phone number for a return call. Individuals who have an assigned case manager should also include their case manager’s name in the message. RESEA staff will return calls as soon as possible.

Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA)

TAA meetings scheduled for March 30-31 in the Wichita Community have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date. Please contact Tonya Carlson at tonya.carlson@ks.gov if you have questions.

Employer Services

Job Fairs
All job fairs scheduled through April 5, 2020, including the Statewide Job Fair on April 2, have been canceled. Please call (877) 509-6757 with any questions.

Rapid Response
Employers in need of Rapid Response Layoff Assistance should contact Shelly Thompson at Shelly.Thompson@ks.gov.

Additional guidance from the Department of Labor on emergency Unemployment Insurance Filings related to COVID-19 can be found at www.dol.ks.gov/covid19response.

Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan

The Kansas Department of Commerce is working closely with the Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) to complete the required steps for requesting an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration. Additional information is available at www.kansascommerce.gov/about-us/sba-coronavirus-assistance-resources/.

