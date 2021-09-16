Kapaun Mt. Carmel parents protest masks outside of school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of Kapaun Mt. Carmel parents protested masks outside the school on Thursday morning. It follows a protest by parents and students at Bishop Carroll.

One parent KSN News spoke with said teachers at the school have done a tremendous job throughout the pandemic but enforcing masks now should not be the administration’s decision.

“We just want our right as a parent. This is where they are to be educated, and then, their health is up to us. That’s all we want. We are not judging anyone else that wants to take a vaccine, or we are not judging anybody that wants to wear a mask. All we want to do is for our own children to make that choice,” said Terra Reusser, parent.

The school’s website reads that the masks are being done to limit quarantines for homecoming next week and Father Emil Kapaun’s funeral on Sept. 29.

Other school districts, including Andover, Derby, El Dorado, Goddard, Maize, Mulvane, Wellington, and Wichita, have implemented masking because of coronavirus cases.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at The University of Kansas Health System, urges parents not to be swayed by protests and demonstrations against masks in schools, saying there is good real-world evidence from large randomized controlled trials that masks work to keep COVID from spreading.