KCC extends emergency order suspending utility disconnects until May 15

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Citing the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas Corporation Commission used its emergency powers to extend a previous order suspending utility disconnects for nonpayment until May 15.

The action, taken during a meeting this morning, will offer continued relief to those experiencing hardship from the COVID-19 virus. The previous order, issued March 16, was set to expire tomorrow.

The directive covers all electrical, natural gas, water and telecommunications utilities under the KCC’s jurisdiction, several of which have already voluntarily suspended disconnects. The commission also encourages those utilities not under its jurisdiction to enact similar practices.

“The difficulties associated with COVID-19 are far from over. As Kansans continue to face both health and financial challenges, it is critical that they have continued access to utility services in their homes to ensure public safety,” said Commission Chair Susan Duffy.

The commission may elect to extend the suspension order in a subsequent order if conditions warrant.

Today’s order can be viewed by clicking here.

