KCC extends emergency order suspending utility disconnects until May 31

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Corporation Commission approved extending its emergency order suspending utility disconnects for nonpayment until May 31.

The action, taken during a meeting, will offer continued relief to those experiencing hardship from the COVID-19 virus. The directive covers all electrical, natural gas, water, and telecommunications utilities under the KCC’s jurisdiction.

The commission’s original suspension order was issued on March 16 to expire on April 15. On April 14, Commissioners extended the order to May 15. Today’s order runs concurrently with executive order 20-28 issued last week by Governor Laura Kelly. The governor’s order prohibits utilities, not under the jurisdiction of the KCC, from disconnecting customers until May 31.

“Even as the state begins the phased reopening process, Kansans continue to deal with the financial challenges brought about by COVID-19. Maintaining utility services is critical to ensure public health and safety as the state works toward recovery,” said Commission Chair Susan Duffy.

The commission may elect to extend the suspension order in a subsequent order if conditions warrant.

LATEST STORIES: