KCC issues emergency order suspending utility disconnects until April 15

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Corporation Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Corporation Commission used its emergency powers to issue an order suspending utility disconnects for nonpayment until April 15.  The action, taken in a special meeting Monday morning, will offer relief to those experiencing potential hardship from the COVID-19 virus. The KCC cited emergency declarations by Governor Laura Kelly, President Donald Trump, and the World Health Organization.

The directive covers all electrical, natural gas, water, and telecommunications utilities under the KCC’s jurisdiction, several of which have already voluntarily suspended disconnects. The Commission also encourages those utilities not under its jurisdiction to enact similar practices.

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge, and Kansans may face unexpected or unusual financial difficulties,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “No one should have to worry about losing utility service needed to ensure public safety, which is why I am bringing every resource to bear to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy. Kansans step up in a time of need, and this is more proof.”

The Commission may elect to extend the suspension order in a subsequent order if conditions warrant.

Today’s order can be viewed on the Commission’s website.

