WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 vaccinations in Kansas fell this week, but it is unclear how much of the decrease is related to the winter storm keeping a lot of people at home.

In the past two days, 4,871 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. That is 8,000 fewer than the same period last week. It could be connected to testing clinics that were canceled because of the storm, or it may be connected to more Kansans using at-home testing kits.

The statewide number of COVID-19 hospitalizations did not slow down. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows 130 more Kansans were hospitalized with the virus. Of the 103 hospitals that reported to the KDHE Thursday, there are 1,010 patients admitted with COVID-19. Of those, 54 are pediatric patients. The state shows 220 of the adult patients are in intensive care.

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll has increased by 139 since Wednesday. However, the deaths are not all from this week. Health officials often review the cause of death to determine if previous deaths are connected to COVID-19. Based on their findings, they will either add or subtract cases.

This week, the state removed a child’s death from the COVID-19 death toll. The child was previously listed as a COVID-19 death in the 10-17-year-old age group.

The KDHE shows that the recent climb we saw in Kansas deaths has ended. It reports that the “7-day rolling average number of deaths” in Kansas is seven, compared to 22 on Jan. 16.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Of those tested recently, 352 have the more contagious COVID-19 omicron variant, while only six have the delta variant.

Since Wednesday, the number of Kansans vaccinated against COVID-19 went up, but not by as much as the same period last week:

1,606 people got their first dose of vaccine

2,130 got their second dose

2,891 got a third dose

That is a total of 6,627 doses administered in the past two days, compared to 11,855 reported last Friday. But, again, we do not know if the drop in the number is connected to people staying home during the snow and cold weather.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.52% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.44% have completed a vaccine series.