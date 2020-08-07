KDHE: 12 new deaths from coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 921 new coronavirus cases in the state. The total number since the pandemic began is 30,638.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 380 an increase of 12 since Wednesday’s release.

The KDHE releases updates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It does not provide the number of recoveries vs the number of active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do include that information.

The KDHE tracks hospitalizations. By Friday at noon, it reported 1,875 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is up 54 from Wednesday.

The KDHE also reports 6,873 new negative tests since Wednesday. A total of 285,874 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said new data shows counties without a mask mandate haven’t seen a decrease in the number of cases per capita and the counties that have mandates have seen a decrease.

County Confirmed Allen 16 Anderson 27 Atchison 62 Barber 4 Barton 108 Bourbon 61 Brown 40 Butler 251 Chase 37 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 83 Cheyenne 2 Clark 46 Clay 19 Cloud 30 Coffey 70 Comanche 3 Cowley 159 Crawford 392 Decatur 5 Dickinson 41 Doniphan 43 Douglas 700 Edwards 10 Elk 1 Ellis 138 Ellsworth 21 Finney 1,694 Ford 2,147 Franklin 177 Geary 185 Gove 3 Graham 17 Grant 82 Gray 70 Greeley 3 Greenwood 17 Hamilton 41 Harper 10 Harvey 190 Haskell 41 Hodgeman 11 Jackson 148 Jefferson 77 Jewell 10 Johnson 5,434 Kearny 55 Kingman 12 Kiowa 7 Labette 118 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,472 Lincoln 6 Linn 39 Logan 2 Lyon 654 Marion 56 Marshall 9 McPherson 143 Meade 50 Miami 133 Mitchell 27 Montgomery 152 Morris 11 Morton 9 Nemaha 48 Neosho 60 Ness 7 Norton 22 Osage 38 Osborne 4 Ottawa 32 Pawnee 8 Phillips 47 Pottawatomie 113 Pratt 33 Reno 251 Republic 31 Rice 32 Riley 428 Rooks 17 Rush 9 Russell 15 Saline 345 Scott 29 Sedgwick 4,723 Seward 1,138 Shawnee 1,476 Sheridan 7 Sherman 15 Smith 3 Stafford 3 Stanton 30 Stevens 45 Sumner 98 Thomas 34 Trego 5 Wabaunsee 42 Washington 3 Wichita 4 Wilson 9 Woodson 11 Wyandotte 4,811 Dundy County, NE 1 Furnas County, NE 15 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 16 Beaver County, OK 36 Harper County, OK 9 Kay County, OK 231 Texas County, OK 1,044

County list updated: Aug 5, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

