KDHE: 12 new deaths from coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 921 new coronavirus cases in the state. The total number since the pandemic began is 30,638.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 380 an increase of 12 since Wednesday’s release.
The KDHE releases updates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It does not provide the number of recoveries vs the number of active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do include that information.
The KDHE tracks hospitalizations. By Friday at noon, it reported 1,875 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is up 54 from Wednesday.
The KDHE also reports 6,873 new negative tests since Wednesday. A total of 285,874 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said new data shows counties without a mask mandate haven’t seen a decrease in the number of cases per capita and the counties that have mandates have seen a decrease.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|16
|Anderson
|27
|Atchison
|62
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|108
|Bourbon
|61
|Brown
|40
|Butler
|251
|Chase
|37
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|83
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|46
|Clay
|19
|Cloud
|30
|Coffey
|70
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|159
|Crawford
|392
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|41
|Doniphan
|43
|Douglas
|700
|Edwards
|10
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|138
|Ellsworth
|21
|Finney
|1,694
|Ford
|2,147
|Franklin
|177
|Geary
|185
|Gove
|3
|Graham
|17
|Grant
|82
|Gray
|70
|Greeley
|3
|Greenwood
|17
|Hamilton
|41
|Harper
|10
|Harvey
|190
|Haskell
|41
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|148
|Jefferson
|77
|Jewell
|10
|Johnson
|5,434
|Kearny
|55
|Kingman
|12
|Kiowa
|7
|Labette
|118
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,472
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|39
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|654
|Marion
|56
|Marshall
|9
|McPherson
|143
|Meade
|50
|Miami
|133
|Mitchell
|27
|Montgomery
|152
|Morris
|11
|Morton
|9
|Nemaha
|48
|Neosho
|60
|Ness
|7
|Norton
|22
|Osage
|38
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|32
|Pawnee
|8
|Phillips
|47
|Pottawatomie
|113
|Pratt
|33
|Reno
|251
|Republic
|31
|Rice
|32
|Riley
|428
|Rooks
|17
|Rush
|9
|Russell
|15
|Saline
|345
|Scott
|29
|Sedgwick
|4,723
|Seward
|1,138
|Shawnee
|1,476
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|15
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|3
|Stanton
|30
|Stevens
|45
|Sumner
|98
|Thomas
|34
|Trego
|5
|Wabaunsee
|42
|Washington
|3
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|9
|Woodson
|11
|Wyandotte
|4,811
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|15
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|16
|Beaver County, OK
|36
|Harper County, OK
|9
|Kay County, OK
|231
|Texas County, OK
|1,044
County list updated: Aug 5, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- KDHE: 12 new deaths from coronavirus in Kansas
- Plane skids off runway in India; 14 killed, dozens hurt
- Police: Man found shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas
- Kansas poised to elect its first openly transgender lawmaker
- Kansas governor tests negative for coronavirus, aide says