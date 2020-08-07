Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE: 12 new deaths from coronavirus in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 921 new coronavirus cases in the state. The total number since the pandemic began is 30,638.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 380 an increase of 12 since Wednesday’s release.

The KDHE releases updates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It does not provide the number of recoveries vs the number of active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do include that information.

The KDHE tracks hospitalizations. By Friday at noon, it reported 1,875 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is up 54 from Wednesday.

The KDHE also reports 6,873 new negative tests since Wednesday. A total of 285,874 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said new data shows counties without a mask mandate haven’t seen a decrease in the number of cases per capita and the counties that have mandates have seen a decrease.

CountyConfirmed
Allen16
Anderson27
Atchison62
Barber4
Barton108
Bourbon61
Brown40
Butler251
Chase37
Chautauqua5
Cherokee83
Cheyenne2
Clark46
Clay19
Cloud30
Coffey70
Comanche3
Cowley159
Crawford392
Decatur5
Dickinson41
Doniphan43
Douglas700
Edwards10
Elk1
Ellis138
Ellsworth21
Finney1,694
Ford2,147
Franklin177
Geary185
Gove3
Graham17
Grant82
Gray70
Greeley3
Greenwood17
Hamilton41
Harper10
Harvey190
Haskell41
Hodgeman11
Jackson148
Jefferson77
Jewell10
Johnson5,434
Kearny55
Kingman12
Kiowa7
Labette118
Lane5
Leavenworth1,472
Lincoln6
Linn39
Logan2
Lyon654
Marion56
Marshall9
McPherson143
Meade50
Miami133
Mitchell27
Montgomery152
Morris11
Morton9
Nemaha48
Neosho60
Ness7
Norton22
Osage38
Osborne4
Ottawa32
Pawnee8
Phillips47
Pottawatomie113
Pratt33
Reno251
Republic31
Rice32
Riley428
Rooks17
Rush9
Russell15
Saline345
Scott29
Sedgwick4,723
Seward1,138
Shawnee1,476
Sheridan7
Sherman15
Smith3
Stafford3
Stanton30
Stevens45
Sumner98
Thomas34
Trego5
Wabaunsee42
Washington3
Wichita4
Wilson9
Woodson11
Wyandotte4,811
Dundy County, NE1
Furnas County, NE15
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE16
Beaver County, OK36
Harper County, OK9
Kay County, OK231
Texas County, OK1,044

County list updated: Aug 5, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

