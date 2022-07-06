WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus is still affecting lives in Kansas. In its most recent update, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said 5,395 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. That is up 407 from last week’s number.

There are 184 Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19:

175 adults

Nine children

20 of the patients are in intensive care

The KDHE said the state’s death toll increased by nine to 8,961. One of the newly identified deaths was a child under 10 who died in April.

Two COVID-19 omicron subvariants have become the dominant coronavirus variants in Kansas, and the KDHE has changed its COVID-19 dashboard to reflect that. It says there are 217 cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. In addition, there are 30 new cases of the BA.2 stealth variant.

The KDHE says 11,889 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past seven days:

2,905 Kansans got their first dose

1,746 got a second dose

7,238 got a booster shot

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.64% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 59.2% have completed a vaccine series.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. A KDHE spokesperson said the data on that age group will be available starting July 13.