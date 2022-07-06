WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus is still affecting lives in Kansas. In its most recent update, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said 5,395 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. That is up 407 from last week’s number.

There are 184 Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19:

  • 175 adults
  • Nine children
  • 20 of the patients are in intensive care

The KDHE said the state’s death toll increased by nine to 8,961. One of the newly identified deaths was a child under 10 who died in April.

Two COVID-19 omicron subvariants have become the dominant coronavirus variants in Kansas, and the KDHE has changed its COVID-19 dashboard to reflect that. It says there are 217 cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. In addition, there are 30 new cases of the BA.2 stealth variant.

The KDHE says 11,889 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past seven days:

  • 2,905 Kansans got their first dose
  • 1,746 got a second dose
  • 7,238 got a booster shot

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.64% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 59.2% have completed a vaccine series.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. A KDHE spokesperson said the data on that age group will be available starting July 13.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,184
Anderson2,223
Atchison4,495
Barber1,058
Barton6,652
Bourbon4,634
Brown2,813
Butler19,736
Chase689
Chautauqua867
Cherokee6,395
Cheyenne663
Clark512
Clay2,049
Cloud2,285
Coffey2,488
Comanche451
Cowley10,478
Crawford12,555
Decatur637
Dickinson4,988
Doniphan2,511
Douglas28,941
Edwards565
Elk584
Ellis7,348
Ellsworth2,047
Finney11,581
Ford10,921
Franklin7,227
Geary9,599
Gove821
Graham590
Grant2,262
Gray1,247
Greeley336
Greenwood1,849
Hamilton468
Harper1,691
Harvey10,012
Haskell978
Hodgeman422
Jackson4,029
Jefferson5,008
Jewell809
Johnson157,609
Kearny1,269
Kingman2,038
Kiowa691
Labette6,875
Lane302
Leavenworth20,601
Lincoln640
Linn2,927
Logan880
Lyon10,488
Marion3,433
Marshall2,607
McPherson8,104
Meade1,240
Miami8,281
Mitchell1,467
Montgomery9,686
Morris1,549
Morton639
Nemaha3,327
Neosho5,387
Ness796
Norton2,164
Osage4,092
Osborne829
Ottawa1,236
Pawnee2,236
Phillips1,383
Pottawatomie6,024
Pratt1,992
Rawlins696
Reno19,325
Republic1,368
Rice2,694
Riley14,170
Rooks1,405
Rush820
Russell1,905
Saline14,625
Scott1,336
Sedgwick150,135
Seward7,067
Shawnee51,168
Sheridan802
Sherman1,540
Smith649
Stafford1,178
Stanton437
Stevens1,585
Sumner5,852
Thomas2,528
Trego796
Wabaunsee1,698
Wallace444
Washington1,436
Wichita540
Wilson2,901
Woodson833
Wyandotte48,906

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated July 6, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated June 30, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control