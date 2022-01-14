Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE: 19,400 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, more than 1,100 Kansans hospitalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas continues to track a significant climb in the number of coronavirus cases statewide. In the past two days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports an increase of 19,414 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Wednesday, 77 samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 18 are the delta variant.

The KDHE reports 21 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It also said that there had been 122 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. Of the 99 Kansas hospitals that reported to the KDHE today, there are 1,109 COVID-19 patients admitted. Of those, 224 are in intensive care units.

More Kansans are getting vaccinated against the virus. In the past two days, health officials administered almost 22,000 doses:

  • 6,172 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 4,649 got a second dose
  • 11,100 got a third dose

The KDHE said that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 64.38% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.46% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE updates its COVID-19 website and its vaccination website each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays. The state is observing the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so there will not be an update Monday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,040
Anderson1,710
Atchison3,473
Barber794
Barton5,164
Bourbon3,552
Brown2,282
Butler15,492
Chase548
Chautauqua701
Cherokee4,690
Cheyenne575
Clark431
Clay1,620
Cloud1,956
Coffey1,963
Comanche390
Cowley8,491
Crawford9,329
Decatur553
Dickinson3,913
Doniphan1,933
Douglas19,114
Edwards510
Elk432
Ellis5,815
Ellsworth1,740
Finney9,411
Ford9,083
Franklin5,832
Geary6,878
Gove664
Graham433
Grant1,841
Gray1,064
Greeley262
Greenwood1,440
Hamilton390
Harper1,441
Harvey7,510
Haskell796
Hodgeman350
Jackson3,178
Jefferson3,852
Jewell682
Johnson114,647
Kearny1,096
Kingman1,651
Kiowa531
Labette5,049
Lane246
Leavenworth14,781
Lincoln516
Linn2,337
Logan692
Lyon7,797
Marion2,624
Marshall2,188
McPherson6,231
Meade996
Miami6,236
Mitchell1,073
Montgomery7,183
Morris1,178
Morton542
Nemaha2,749
Neosho3,900
Ness674
Norton1,755
Osage3,179
Osborne649
Ottawa974
Pawnee1,772
Phillips1,169
Pottawatomie4,451
Pratt1,641
Rawlins613
Reno15,403
Republic1,129
Rice2,106
Riley10,352
Rooks1,094
Rush672
Russell1,608
Saline11,504
Scott1,060
Sedgwick118,097
Seward6,348
Shawnee37,597
Sheridan675
Sherman1,291
Smith566
Stafford940
Stanton375
Stevens1,221
Sumner4,622
Thomas1,975
Trego637
Wabaunsee1,402
Wallace373
Washington1,136
Wichita400
Wilson2,173
Woodson647
Wyandotte39,432
Beaver, OK745
Harper, OK588
Kay, OK9,136
Texas, OK4,830

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 14, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 12, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

