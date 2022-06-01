WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rate of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has gone down slightly in the past week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 3,211 more Kansans tested positive since last Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases is 359, down from 375 last week. The KDHE tests some of the cases for variants. Since last Wednesday, there have been 85 more cases of the BA.2 stealth omicron variant.

Kansas hospitals report they are caring for 94 COVID-19 patients. That is 22 more than last week.

  • 89 of the patients are adults
  • Five are children
  • 13 of the adults are in intensive care

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll is 8,943, increasing four from last Wednesday. However, the KDHE said the seven-day average number of deaths remains at one.

More than 15,000 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past week.

  • 2,038 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine
  • 2,272 got a second dose
  • 10,981 got the third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.34% have received at least one dose, while 58.86% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen4,019
Anderson2,166
Atchison4,364
Barber1,052
Barton6,544
Bourbon4,408
Brown2,757
Butler19,248
Chase679
Chautauqua848
Cherokee6,204
Cheyenne659
Clark504
Clay1,999
Cloud2,223
Coffey2,449
Comanche442
Cowley10,259
Crawford12,097
Decatur623
Dickinson4,851
Doniphan2,469
Douglas27,566
Edwards558
Elk572
Ellis7,211
Ellsworth2,022
Finney11,333
Ford10,658
Franklin7,088
Geary9,342
Gove806
Graham581
Grant2,208
Gray1,238
Greeley332
Greenwood1,817
Hamilton464
Harper1,665
Harvey9,697
Haskell966
Hodgeman413
Jackson3,941
Jefferson4,868
Jewell794
Johnson151,741
Kearny1,241
Kingman1,977
Kiowa671
Labette6,658
Lane299
Leavenworth19,904
Lincoln623
Linn2,848
Logan850
Lyon10,261
Marion3,367
Marshall2,574
McPherson7,899
Meade1,221
Miami8,007
Mitchell1,434
Montgomery9,466
Morris1,519
Morton625
Nemaha3,260
Neosho5,191
Ness781
Norton2,153
Osage3,983
Osborne808
Ottawa1,217
Pawnee2,157
Phillips1,361
Pottawatomie5,844
Pratt1,943
Rawlins685
Reno18,725
Republic1,359
Rice2,623
Riley13,822
Rooks1,389
Rush811
Russell1,888
Saline14,245
Scott1,284
Sedgwick146,587
Seward6,921
Shawnee49,487
Sheridan791
Sherman1,516
Smith647
Stafford1,156
Stanton425
Stevens1,469
Sumner5,767
Thomas2,431
Trego782
Wabaunsee1,653
Wallace438
Washington1,415
Wichita495
Wilson2,832
Woodson800
Wyandotte47,797

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated June 1, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated June 1, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control