WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rate of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has gone down slightly in the past week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 3,211 more Kansans tested positive since last Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases is 359, down from 375 last week. The KDHE tests some of the cases for variants. Since last Wednesday, there have been 85 more cases of the BA.2 stealth omicron variant.

Kansas hospitals report they are caring for 94 COVID-19 patients. That is 22 more than last week.

89 of the patients are adults

Five are children

13 of the adults are in intensive care

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll is 8,943, increasing four from last Wednesday. However, the KDHE said the seven-day average number of deaths remains at one.

More than 15,000 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past week.

2,038 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine

2,272 got a second dose

10,981 got the third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.34% have received at least one dose, while 58.86% have completed a vaccine series.