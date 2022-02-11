WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is seeing fewer people test positive for the coronavirus. This week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 11,748 new cases. That is almost 10,000 fewer than last week’s total.

In the past two days, the KDHE said 3,267 Kansans tested positive. However, it does not have a way to track people who test positive with in-home testing kits unless those people follow up with a more traditional test.

The state said another 26 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Wednesday update. The KDHE reports 7,846 Kansans have died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In the past two days, another 129 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE COVID-19 dashboard is down for maintenance Friday. Because it is unavailable, we cannot get the seven-day rolling average of deaths, the ages of those who have died, the number of coronavirus variants in Kansas, and the total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital and in intensive care.

The KDHE expects the dashboard to be available again on Monday.

The KDHE COVID-19 vaccine dashboard is still available. Since Wednesday, the state reports more than 8,600 vaccines have been administered:

  • 2,011 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 2,904 got a second dose
  • 3,766 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.72% have received at least one dose, while 56.73% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,891
Anderson2,063
Atchison4,215
Barber1,023
Barton6,394
Bourbon4,319
Brown2,654
Butler18,554
Chase666
Chautauqua826
Cherokee6,000
Cheyenne656
Clark485
Clay1,940
Cloud2,184
Coffey2,356
Comanche436
Cowley9,963
Crawford11,534
Decatur601
Dickinson4,716
Doniphan2,400
Douglas24,193
Edwards558
Elk559
Ellis7,024
Ellsworth1,997
Finney11,116
Ford10,513
Franklin6,797
Geary8,998
Gove781
Graham548
Grant2,175
Gray1,206
Greeley332
Greenwood1,760
Hamilton461
Harper1,626
Harvey9,339
Haskell955
Hodgeman406
Jackson3,835
Jefferson4,669
Jewell776
Johnson141,771
Kearny1,226
Kingman1,926
Kiowa656
Labette6,423
Lane290
Leavenworth18,816
Lincoln608
Linn2,767
Logan827
Lyon9,791
Marion3,267
Marshall2,516
McPherson7,637
Meade1,197
Miami7,565
Mitchell1,408
Montgomery9,284
Morris1,476
Morton618
Nemaha3,188
Neosho5,001
Ness775
Norton2,124
Osage3,837
Osborne775
Ottawa1,174
Pawnee2,078
Phillips1,337
Pottawatomie5,570
Pratt1,892
Rawlins672
Reno18,273
Republic1,323
Rice2,546
Riley13,051
Rooks1,322
Rush801
Russell1,849
Saline13,872
Scott1,261
Sedgwick143,079
Seward6,896
Shawnee47,195
Sheridan778
Sherman1,484
Smith635
Stafford1,120
Stanton428
Stevens1,441
Sumner5,522
Thomas2,345
Trego745
Wabaunsee1,597
Wallace423
Washington1,373
Wichita492
Wilson2,756
Woodson778
Wyandotte45,864
Beaver, OK929
Harper, OK693
Kay, OK11,768
Texas, OK5,902

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 11, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 9, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health