KDHE: 29 more COVID deaths, 92 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas coronavirus cases jumped by almost 21,000 in the past two days. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 20,806 Kansans have tested positive since the Wednesday update. That is the third-highest jump since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The KDHE samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Of the recent positive cases, 131 are the omicron variant, while 23 are the delta variant.

Since Wednesday, the Kansas COVID-19 death toll increased by 29 to 7,319. The KDHE said 92 more Kansans have been hospitalized in the past two days.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

  • 4,915 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 4,290 got their second dose
  • 7,568 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 64.89% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.81% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,449
Anderson1,897
Atchison3,814
Barber878
Barton5,661
Bourbon3,896
Brown2,455
Butler16,951
Chase590
Chautauqua765
Cherokee5,214
Cheyenne620
Clark464
Clay1,754
Cloud2,040
Coffey2,133
Comanche419
Cowley9,216
Crawford10,383
Decatur571
Dickinson4,232
Doniphan2,106
Douglas21,329
Edwards525
Elk491
Ellis6,386
Ellsworth1,844
Finney10,387
Ford9,887
Franklin6,308
Geary7,705
Gove717
Graham483
Grant2,016
Gray1,143
Greeley304
Greenwood1,603
Hamilton428
Harper1,534
Harvey8,225
Haskell868
Hodgeman382
Jackson3,486
Jefferson4,265
Jewell718
Johnson126,149
Kearny1,164
Kingman1,807
Kiowa587
Labette5,702
Lane260
Leavenworth16,478
Lincoln559
Linn2,518
Logan770
Lyon8,789
Marion2,964
Marshall2,342
McPherson6,845
Meade1,095
Miami6,829
Mitchell1,259
Montgomery8,139
Morris1,315
Morton578
Nemaha2,926
Neosho4,452
Ness724
Norton1,874
Osage3,463
Osborne703
Ottawa1,070
Pawnee1,871
Phillips1,236
Pottawatomie4,949
Pratt1,733
Rawlins645
Reno16,446
Republic1,221
Rice2,303
Riley11,511
Rooks1,204
Rush737
Russell1,718
Saline12,517
Scott1,175
Sedgwick128,867
Seward6,655
Shawnee42,041
Sheridan720
Sherman1,369
Smith592
Stafford1,032
Stanton411
Stevens1,328
Sumner5,044
Thomas2,135
Trego692
Wabaunsee1,483
Wallace388
Washington1,234
Wichita448
Wilson2,436
Woodson700
Wyandotte42,661
Beaver, OK788
Harper, OK636
Kay, OK9,887
Texas, OK5,210

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 21, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 19, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

