KDHE: 29 more COVID deaths, 92 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas coronavirus cases jumped by almost 21,000 in the past two days. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 20,806 Kansans have tested positive since the Wednesday update. That is the third-highest jump since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The KDHE samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Of the recent positive cases, 131 are the omicron variant, while 23 are the delta variant.

Since Wednesday, the Kansas COVID-19 death toll increased by 29 to 7,319. The KDHE said 92 more Kansans have been hospitalized in the past two days.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

4,915 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

4,290 got their second dose

7,568 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 64.89% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.81% are considered fully vaccinated.