KDHE: 39,326 new coronavirus cases in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas continues to climb in the number of coronavirus cases statewide. In the past four days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports an increase of 39,326 people testing positive for the coronavirus. It doesn’t include at-home tests.

Since last Wednesday, Kansas samples show 155 more tested positive for the omicron variant, while 74 were the delta variant. The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants.

Meanwhile, the KDHE reports 128 new deaths and 151 new hospitalizations.

More Kansans are getting vaccinated against the virus. In the past four days, health officials administered almost 37,500 doses:

  • 11,070 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 7,170 got a second dose
  • 19,206 got a third dose

The KDHE said that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 64.74% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.68% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,313
Anderson1,838
Atchison3,697
Barber857
Barton5,467
Bourbon3,791
Brown2,404
Butler16,458
Chase578
Chautauqua746
Cherokee5,054
Cheyenne602
Clark449
Clay1,709
Cloud2,008
Coffey2,087
Comanche413
Cowley8,959
Crawford10,021
Decatur564
Dickinson4,126
Doniphan2,023
Douglas20,522
Edwards518
Elk461
Ellis6,165
Ellsworth1,807
Finney10,067
Ford9,680
Franklin6,154
Geary7,389
Gove698
Graham465
Grant1,966
Gray1,116
Greeley293
Greenwood1,563
Hamilton415
Harper1,498
Harvey7,998
Haskell853
Hodgeman373
Jackson3,389
Jefferson4,099
Jewell697
Johnson122,002
Kearny1,142
Kingman1,752
Kiowa571
Labette5,486
Lane257
Leavenworth15,867
Lincoln540
Linn2,467
Logan741
Lyon8,466
Marion2,845
Marshall2,294
McPherson6,609
Meade1,081
Miami6,625
Mitchell1,202
Montgomery7,804
Morris1,286
Morton567
Nemaha2,860
Neosho4,288
Ness711
Norton1,795
Osage3,375
Osborne685
Ottawa1,042
Pawnee1,830
Phillips1,212
Pottawatomie4,801
Pratt1,700
Rawlins628
Reno16,014
Republic1,191
Rice2,216
Riley10,993
Rooks1,147
Rush726
Russell1,679
Saline12,191
Scott1,147
Sedgwick125,073
Seward6,534
Shawnee40,558
Sheridan708
Sherman1,344
Smith583
Stafford1,004
Stanton400
Stevens1,290
Sumner4,903
Thomas2,074
Trego674
Wabaunsee1,475
Wallace379
Washington1,186
Wichita426
Wilson2,358
Woodson685
Wyandotte41,760
Beaver, OK788
Harper, OK636
Kay, OK9,887
Texas, OK5,210

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 19, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 19, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

