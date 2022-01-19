KDHE: 39,326 new coronavirus cases in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas continues to climb in the number of coronavirus cases statewide. In the past four days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports an increase of 39,326 people testing positive for the coronavirus. It doesn’t include at-home tests.

Since last Wednesday, Kansas samples show 155 more tested positive for the omicron variant, while 74 were the delta variant. The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants.

Meanwhile, the KDHE reports 128 new deaths and 151 new hospitalizations.

More Kansans are getting vaccinated against the virus. In the past four days, health officials administered almost 37,500 doses:

11,070 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

7,170 got a second dose

19,206 got a third dose

The KDHE said that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 64.74% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.68% are considered fully vaccinated.