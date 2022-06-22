WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health professionals administered more than 13,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the past week. That number could be higher next week as parents start getting younger children vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Since last Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that:

2,046 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

2,174 got a second dose

8,997 got a booster dose

The KDHE said 4,164 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. It says the seven-day after of cases is 552, an increase of 47 over last week’s average.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by two, to 8,945. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas are up slightly. As of Tuesday:

119 Kansas adults are hospitalized with COVID-19 (an increase of five over last Wednesday)

Eight children are hospitalized with it (an increase of seven)

18 of the patients are in intensive care (an increase of one)

The KDHE still has some of the positive coronavirus cases tested for variants. In the past week, 95 of the samples came back as positive for the omicron stealth variant.