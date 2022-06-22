WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health professionals administered more than 13,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the past week. That number could be higher next week as parents start getting younger children vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Since last Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that:

  • 2,046 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 2,174 got a second dose
  • 8,997 got a booster dose

The KDHE said 4,164 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. It says the seven-day after of cases is 552, an increase of 47 over last week’s average.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by two, to 8,945. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas are up slightly. As of Tuesday:

  • 119 Kansas adults are hospitalized with COVID-19 (an increase of five over last Wednesday)
  • Eight children are hospitalized with it (an increase of seven)
  • 18 of the patients are in intensive care (an increase of one)

The KDHE still has some of the positive coronavirus cases tested for variants. In the past week, 95 of the samples came back as positive for the omicron stealth variant.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,115
Anderson2,200
Atchison4,461
Barber1,053
Barton6,610
Bourbon4,483
Brown2,779
Butler19,533
Chase681
Chautauqua857
Cherokee6,337
Cheyenne661
Clark508
Clay2,028
Cloud2,240
Coffey2,466
Comanche444
Cowley10,361
Crawford12,365
Decatur634
Dickinson4,921
Doniphan2,498
Douglas28,422
Edwards563
Elk579
Ellis7,295
Ellsworth2,031
Finney11,461
Ford10,776
Franklin7,177
Geary9,488
Gove817
Graham586
Grant2,236
Gray1,240
Greeley333
Greenwood1,835
Hamilton465
Harper1,681
Harvey9,877
Haskell973
Hodgeman419
Jackson3,997
Jefferson4,938
Jewell797
Johnson155,247
Kearny1,255
Kingman2,011
Kiowa689
Labette6,742
Lane300
Leavenworth20,269
Lincoln629
Linn2,900
Logan865
Lyon10,396
Marion3,414
Marshall2,589
McPherson8,025
Meade1,236
Miami8,159
Mitchell1,450
Montgomery9,578
Morris1,537
Morton629
Nemaha3,304
Neosho5,275
Ness790
Norton2,159
Osage4,053
Osborne814
Ottawa1,223
Pawnee2,208
Phillips1,370
Pottawatomie5,954
Pratt1,976
Rawlins694
Reno18,993
Republic1,362
Rice2,655
Riley14,038
Rooks1,399
Rush818
Russell1,899
Saline14,409
Scott1,298
Sedgwick148,421
Seward6,984
Shawnee50,303
Sheridan800
Sherman1,535
Smith648
Stafford1,170
Stanton433
Stevens1,528
Sumner5,820
Thomas2,500
Trego792
Wabaunsee1,675
Wallace440
Washington1,430
Wichita504
Wilson2,871
Woodson818
Wyandotte48,442

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated June 22, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated June 16, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control