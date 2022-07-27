WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 7,519 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. That is about the same number as last week (7,626) and the previous week (7,346).

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said there have been five more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, bringing the death toll to 8,971.

There are 210 COVID-19 patients in Kansas hospitals this week. That is the same number as last week:

  • 206 adults (six more than last week)
  • 4 children (six fewer than last week)
  • 24 of the patients are in intensive care (one fewer than last week)

We have reached out to the KDHE to see how many Kansans have the BA.4/BA.5 omicron variant. We will update this story when we get the information.

The state says more than 20,000 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past seven days:

  • 3,571 got their dose
  • 3,421 got a second dose
  • 13,588 got a booster dose

The United States began offering a vaccine for children ages six months to 5-years-old in late June. Since then, 6,445 Kansas children in that age group have been vaccinated.

The KDHE said 63.7% of Kansans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 55.7% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,365
Anderson2,281
Atchison4,590
Barber1,087
Barton6,804
Bourbon4,823
Brown2,875
Butler20,138
Chase712
Chautauqua884
Cherokee6,577
Cheyenne672
Clark522
Clay2,102
Cloud2,348
Coffey2,539
Comanche452
Cowley10,909
Crawford12,967
Decatur635
Dickinson5,133
Doniphan2,583
Douglas29,848
Edwards586
Elk602
Ellis7,489
Ellsworth2,110
Finney11,967
Ford11,200
Franklin7,368
Geary9,946
Gove835
Graham607
Grant2,366
Gray1,254
Greeley346
Greenwood1,891
Hamilton507
Harper1,732
Harvey10,368
Haskell998
Hodgeman433
Jackson4,150
Jefferson5,121
Jewell837
Johnson161,737
Kearny1,292
Kingman2,080
Kiowa695
Labette7,018
Lane312
Leavenworth21,247
Lincoln645
Linn3,017
Logan891
Lyon10,626
Marion3,514
Marshall2,648
McPherson8,323
Meade1,252
Miami8,481
Mitchell1,516
Montgomery9,893
Morris1,581
Morton646
Nemaha3,431
Neosho5,495
Ness798
Norton2,182
Osage4,208
Osborne850
Ottawa1,269
Pawnee2,284
Phillips1,422
Pottawatomie6,187
Pratt2,027
Rawlins698
Reno19,910
Republic1,394
Rice2,760
Riley14,557
Rooks1,416
Rush836
Russell1,920
Saline15,084
Scott1,374
Sedgwick154,355
Seward7,276
Shawnee53,210
Sheridan809
Sherman1,580
Smith669
Stafford1,202
Stanton444
Stevens1,636
Sumner5,970
Thomas2,615
Trego807
Wabaunsee1,726
Wallace458
Washington1,453
Wichita552
Wilson2,981
Woodson874
Wyandotte50,128

Kansas coronavirus cases updated July 27, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated July 21, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
