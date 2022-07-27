WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 7,519 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. That is about the same number as last week (7,626) and the previous week (7,346).

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said there have been five more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, bringing the death toll to 8,971.

There are 210 COVID-19 patients in Kansas hospitals this week. That is the same number as last week:

206 adults (six more than last week)

4 children (six fewer than last week)

24 of the patients are in intensive care (one fewer than last week)

We have reached out to the KDHE to see how many Kansans have the BA.4/BA.5 omicron variant. We will update this story when we get the information.

The state says more than 20,000 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past seven days:

3,571 got their dose

3,421 got a second dose

13,588 got a booster dose

The United States began offering a vaccine for children ages six months to 5-years-old in late June. Since then, 6,445 Kansas children in that age group have been vaccinated.

The KDHE said 63.7% of Kansans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 55.7% have completed a vaccine series.

The charts below that include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) community-level data will be updated after the CDC updates its website, usually by Friday morning.