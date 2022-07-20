WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the second week in a row, the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has climbed by more than 7,000. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists 36 Kansas counties where people should wear masks when indoors in public.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 7,626 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. In addition, the KDHE is seeing more cases of the COVID-19 BA.4/BA.5 variants — 147 more than last Wednesday. Another 48 Kansans tested positive for the BA.2 stealth variant.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is up 42 over the last week:

200 adults

10 children

25 of the patients are in intensive care

Nine more deaths have been added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to 8,966

The number of Kansans vaccinated against the coronavirus is up more than 22,500 in the past seven days:

3,943 people got their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine

3,911 got a second dose

14,734 got a booster dose

Now that young children can get vaccinated, the KDHE is starting to track that number, too. The KDHE says 5,392 children under 5 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 63.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.6% have completed a vaccine series.