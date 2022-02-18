WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has dropped again. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 1,482 positive test results in Kansas. That is the lowest increase since Nov. 1, 2021.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind about the lower number. First, it came after Thursday’s snow made travel difficult for the south-central and eastern areas of Kansas. The storm also forced some testing clinics to close for the day. Secondly, the KDHE does not have a way to track how many people test positive with in-home testing kits.

Of the recent positive cases, the state says 51 are the COVID-19 omicron variant, and only one is the delta variant.

Another 17 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,907. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths is six, the same as two days ago.

The KDHE data shows 81 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. It says that only 95 hospitals reported to the KDHE on Thursday. Those hospitals have 509 total COVID-19 patients. Of those, 475 are adults, and 34 are children. Sixty-eight of the adults are in intensive care.

Vaccinations also dropped slightly. The state reports just over 7,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since Wednesday:

  • 1,860 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 2,265 got a second dose
  • 2,952 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.95% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.99% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,924
Anderson2,086
Atchison4,224
Barber1,027
Barton6,440
Bourbon4,347
Brown2,657
Butler18,642
Chase673
Chautauqua828
Cherokee6,094
Cheyenne658
Clark488
Clay1,960
Cloud2,197
Coffey2,382
Comanche436
Cowley10,007
Crawford11,756
Decatur605
Dickinson4,749
Doniphan2,424
Douglas24,475
Edwards559
Elk563
Ellis7,078
Ellsworth2,013
Finney11,156
Ford10,552
Franklin6,836
Geary9,082
Gove785
Graham557
Grant2,178
Gray1,226
Greeley332
Greenwood1,772
Hamilton461
Harper1,633
Harvey9,444
Haskell961
Hodgeman408
Jackson3,853
Jefferson4,705
Jewell778
Johnson143,218
Kearny1,230
Kingman1,939
Kiowa667
Labette6,498
Lane291
Leavenworth19,017
Lincoln612
Linn2,796
Logan836
Lyon9,870
Marion3,289
Marshall2,529
McPherson7,683
Meade1,208
Miami7,629
Mitchell1,421
Montgomery9,342
Morris1,486
Morton618
Nemaha3,211
Neosho5,052
Ness777
Norton2,142
Osage3,870
Osborne782
Ottawa1,183
Pawnee2,103
Phillips1,347
Pottawatomie5,632
Pratt1,912
Rawlins675
Reno18,378
Republic1,339
Rice2,568
Riley13,200
Rooks1,339
Rush806
Russell1,864
Saline13,985
Scott1,268
Sedgwick143,749
Seward6,907
Shawnee47,531
Sheridan783
Sherman1,487
Smith641
Stafford1,126
Stanton432
Stevens1,453
Sumner5,569
Thomas2,354
Trego747
Wabaunsee1,613
Wallace433
Washington1,383
Wichita492
Wilson2,777
Woodson785
Wyandotte46,196
Beaver, OK944
Harper, OK697
Kay, OK11,921
Texas, OK5,936

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 18, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 16, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health