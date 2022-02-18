WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has dropped again. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 1,482 positive test results in Kansas. That is the lowest increase since Nov. 1, 2021.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind about the lower number. First, it came after Thursday’s snow made travel difficult for the south-central and eastern areas of Kansas. The storm also forced some testing clinics to close for the day. Secondly, the KDHE does not have a way to track how many people test positive with in-home testing kits.

Of the recent positive cases, the state says 51 are the COVID-19 omicron variant, and only one is the delta variant.

Another 17 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,907. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths is six, the same as two days ago.

The KDHE data shows 81 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. It says that only 95 hospitals reported to the KDHE on Thursday. Those hospitals have 509 total COVID-19 patients. Of those, 475 are adults, and 34 are children. Sixty-eight of the adults are in intensive care.

Vaccinations also dropped slightly. The state reports just over 7,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since Wednesday:

1,860 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

2,265 got a second dose

2,952 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.95% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.99% have completed a vaccine series.