WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped again in Kansas after a significant drop on Monday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 89 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas since the Monday update.

The Wednesday report includes data from 111 hospitals. Those hospitals report they are caring for a total of 396 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 377 are adults, and 19 are children. Seventy of the adults are in intensive care.

On Monday, the KDHE only showed 21 new hospitalizations. At the time, only 35 hospitals had reported data. We reached out to the KDHE to find out why more hospitals did not submit their numbers, but we have not heard back yet.

The state says 29 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the Kansas death toll to 7,975. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths remains at two, the same as Monday.

In the past two days, the KDHE reports 924 new coronavirus cases in the state. Unfortunately, it does not have a way to know if someone tests positive with an in-home testing kit. Of the recent positive cases, 16 are the COVID-19 omicron variant, and one is the delta variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 239 active clusters, 17 fewer than last week. The highest number of clusters continues to be at long-term care facilities. All other places saw a decrease, including schools.

Active clusters by type

  • Colleges and universities: 2 (the same as last week)
  • Corrections: 14 (down 3)
  • Day care: 6 (down 10)
  • Group living: 8 (down 4)
  • Health care: 3 (down 2)
  • Long-term care: 186 (up 18)
  • Private businesses: 5 (down 4)
  • Schools: 14 (down 11)
  • Sports: 1 (down 1)

While people may want to know the name of the 239 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, there are only nine named locations.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases in
last 14 days
Long-term careBrewster PlaceTopeka5
Country Place Senior LivingChanute5
Delmar Gardens of Overland ParkOverland Park7
Medicalodges of WichitaWichita6
Paramount Community Living and RehabNewton7
ParkwayEdwardsville6
Spring Hill Care and RehabSpring Hill6
Villa St. FrancisOlathe6
Wallace County Community Care CenterSharon Springs5
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE updates COVID-19 vaccination numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Wednesday, vaccinations were up by almost 9,600:

  • 3,319 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 3,735 got their second dose
  • 2,537 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.23% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 57.35% have a finished vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,939
Anderson2,105
Atchison4,249
Barber1,036
Barton6,474
Bourbon4,373
Brown2,670
Butler18,761
Chase673
Chautauqua837
Cherokee6,131
Cheyenne659
Clark491
Clay1,963
Cloud2,208
Coffey2,396
Comanche438
Cowley10,048
Crawford11,817
Decatur610
Dickinson4,781
Doniphan2,429
Douglas24,711
Edwards560
Elk570
Ellis7,111
Ellsworth2,009
Finney11,233
Ford10,578
Franklin6,899
Geary9,165
Gove785
Graham565
Grant2,196
Gray1,229
Greeley333
Greenwood1,774
Hamilton462
Harper1,643
Harvey9,508
Haskell964
Hodgeman408
Jackson3,868
Jefferson4,737
Jewell783
Johnson144,171
Kearny1,231
Kingman1,947
Kiowa667
Labette6,584
Lane294
Leavenworth19,206
Lincoln618
Linn2,809
Logan839
Lyon9,921
Marion3,311
Marshall2,540
McPherson7,744
Meade1,218
Miami7,692
Mitchell1,429
Montgomery9,383
Morris1,495
Morton623
Nemaha3,228
Neosho5,117
Ness780
Norton2,147
Osage3,892
Osborne789
Ottawa1,194
Pawnee2,115
Phillips1,354
Pottawatomie5,684
Pratt1,923
Rawlins678
Reno18,460
Republic1,343
Rice2,589
Riley13,355
Rooks1,361
Rush810
Russell1,868
Saline14,054
Scott1,274
Sedgwick144,486
Seward6,920
Shawnee47,847
Sheridan786
Sherman1,499
Smith643
Stafford1,131
Stanton434
Stevens1,455
Sumner5,615
Thomas2,371
Trego749
Wabaunsee1,626
Wallace436
Washington1,389
Wichita493
Wilson2,793
Woodson792
Wyandotte46,588
Beaver, OK949
Harper, OK702
Kay, OK12,082
Texas, OK5,957

