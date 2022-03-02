WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped again in Kansas after a significant drop on Monday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 89 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas since the Monday update.

The Wednesday report includes data from 111 hospitals. Those hospitals report they are caring for a total of 396 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 377 are adults, and 19 are children. Seventy of the adults are in intensive care.

On Monday, the KDHE only showed 21 new hospitalizations. At the time, only 35 hospitals had reported data. We reached out to the KDHE to find out why more hospitals did not submit their numbers, but we have not heard back yet.

The state says 29 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the Kansas death toll to 7,975. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths remains at two, the same as Monday.

In the past two days, the KDHE reports 924 new coronavirus cases in the state. Unfortunately, it does not have a way to know if someone tests positive with an in-home testing kit. Of the recent positive cases, 16 are the COVID-19 omicron variant, and one is the delta variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 239 active clusters, 17 fewer than last week. The highest number of clusters continues to be at long-term care facilities. All other places saw a decrease, including schools.

Active clusters by type

Colleges and universities: 2 (the same as last week)

Corrections: 14 (down 3)

Day care: 6 (down 10)

Group living: 8 (down 4)

Health care: 3 (down 2)

Long-term care: 186 (up 18)

Private businesses: 5 (down 4)

Schools: 14 (down 11)

Sports: 1 (down 1)

While people may want to know the name of the 239 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, there are only nine named locations.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases in

last 14 days Long-term care Brewster Place Topeka 5 Country Place Senior Living Chanute 5 Delmar Gardens of Overland Park Overland Park 7 Medicalodges of Wichita Wichita 6 Paramount Community Living and Rehab Newton 7 Parkway Edwardsville 6 Spring Hill Care and Rehab Spring Hill 6 Villa St. Francis Olathe 6 Wallace County Community Care Center Sharon Springs 5 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE updates COVID-19 vaccination numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Wednesday, vaccinations were up by almost 9,600:

3,319 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

3,735 got their second dose

2,537 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.23% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 57.35% have a finished vaccine series.