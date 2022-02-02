WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials have linked another 41 Kansas deaths to COVID-19. They say one of the deaths was a person in the 18-24-year-old age group.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 123 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. The KDHE said 107 hospitals reported to the state on Tuesday. Those hospitals are caring for 988 COVID-19 patients, with 194 of the patients in intensive care.

Since Monday, another 8,952 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the recent positive cases, 234 are the more contagious COVID-19 omicron variant. The state only samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Also, the KDHE said it does not know when a person tests positive with an at-home test kit.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 387 active clusters this week, 38 more than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (56), day cares (34), and long-term care facilities (219). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases. Twenty prisons and jails also have active clusters. Of those, the Norton Correctional Facility stands out with 211 cases in the last 14 days.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases in last 14 days College/University McPherson College McPherson 12 Corrections El Dorado Correctional Facility El Dorado 67 Ellsworth CF Ellsworth 32 Harvey County Detention Center Newton 7 Hutchinson CF Hutchinson 50 Johnson County Dept. of Corrections New Century 5 Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex Topeka 22 Lansing CF Lansing 64 Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility Larned 32 Norton CF Norton 211 Shawnee County Jail Topeka 36 Stockton CF Stockton 54 Topeka CF Topeka 41 Winfield CF Winfield 62 Wyandotte County Detention Center Kansas City 13 Day care The Goddard School of Overland Park-Metcalf Overland Park 5 Group living Autumn Home Plus Topeka 12 Kansas Neurological Institute Topeka 50 KETCH Wichita 16 Lakemary Olathe 6 Lakeside Academy Goddard 6 Post Rock Apartments Lincoln 6 Starkey Inc. Wichita 24 Topeka Rescue Mission Topeka 6 Health care Larned State Hospital Larned 22 Meadowbrook Rehab Hospital Gardner 10 Nemaha Valley Comm. Hospital Seneca 5 Russell Regional Hospital Russell 6 Long-term care Aberdeen Village Olathe 7 Addington Place Prairie Village 5 AdventHealth Care Center Overland Park 8 Aldersgate The Gardens Topeka 36 Anthology of Overland Park Overland Park 7 Ascension Living Via Christi Village Hays 6 Atria Hearthstone Topeka 5 Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove Wichita 21 Azria Health Olathe Olathe 23 Bethany Home Lindsborg 10 Brewster Place Topeka 9 Brookdale College Square Overland Park 7 Brookdale Leawood Leawood 14 Catholic Care Center Bel Aire 15 Cedar Lake Village Olathe 19 Cheney Golden Age Home Cheney 7 Chisholm Place Memory Care Wichita 7 Clearwater Nursing and Rehab Clearwater 5 Colonial Oaks at Leawood Leawood 11 Delmar Gardens of Lenexa Lenexa 14 Evergreen Olathe 7 Flint Hills Care and Rehab Emporia 5 Fountainview Nursing and Rehab Center Rose Hill 5 Garden Terrace Overland Park 9 Golden Boomers Home Plus Wichita 6 Good Samaritan Society Olathe Olathe 18 Healthcare Resort of Olathe Olathe 8 Heritage Avonlea of Olathe Olathe 10 Hillside Village of De Soto De Soto 7 Holiday Resort Wichita 6 Homestead Assisting Living of Russell Russell 5 Homestead of Wichita Wichita 7 Ignite Medical Resort Kansas City 6 Kaw River Kansas City 6 Kelly House at Meriden Jefferson Co. 5 Kidron Bethel Village Newton 37 Lakeview Village Lenexa 20 Lamar Court Overland Park 6 Larksfield Place Health Center Wichita 8 Legacy Park Salina 8 Legend at Capital Ridge Topeka 6 Lexington Park Health and Rehab Topeka 5 Life Care Center Wichita 12 Lone Tree Retirement Center Meade 19 McCrite Plaza Health Center Topeka 19 Meadowbrook Long Term Care Gardner 24 Medicalodges Kansas City 7 Merriam Gardens Merriam 6 Midland Care Topeka 9 Mission Chateau Prairie Village 11 Nottingham Health and Rehab Olathe 7 Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing Facility Osawatomie 23 Overland Park Care Center Overland Park 19 Park West Plaza Assisted Living Wichita 20 Pine Village Moundridge 7 Pinnacle Park Salina 11 Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Topeka 19 Pleasant View Home Inman 24 Protection Valley Manor Protection 6 Providence Living Center Topeka 33 Providence Place Kansas City 6 Reflection Living Wichita Wichita 7 Regent Park Rehabilitation Wichita 39 Riverbend Kansas City 14 Rossville Health Care and Rehab Rossville 6 Salem Home Hillsboro 10 Salina Presbyterian Manor Salina 24 Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehab Wichita 15 Schowalter Villa Hesston 21 Sedgwick Plaza Wichita 7 Shawnee Gardens Shawnee 7 Silvercrest at College View Lenexa 5 Smoky Hill Health and Rehabilitation Salina 12 Stratford Commons Overland Park 6 Tanglewood Health and Rehab Topeka 12 The Cedars McPherson 8 The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living Topeka 6 The Village at Mission Prairie Village 7 Topeka Center for Rehab and Healthcare Topeka 20 Topeka Presbyterian Manor Topeka 7 Villa St. Francis Olathe 55 Village Shalom Overland Park 11 Vintage Park Gardner Gardner 9 Westchester Village Lenexa 7 Westview Manor of Peabody Peabody 6 Westview of Derby Derby 14 Wichita Center for Rehab and Healthcare Wichita 7 Wichita County Long Term Care Leoti 5 Wichita Presbyterian Manor Wichita 16 Windsor Place Coffeyville 6 Private Business AGCO Corporation Hesston 12 Koch & Company Seneca 7 Leading Technology Composites Wichita 33 School Atchison Elementary Atchison 14 Atchison HS Atchison 15 Canton Galva Elementary Galva 16 Canton Galva Jr/Sr High Canton 9 Chaparral HS Anthony 8 Circle MS Benton 8 Eisenhower Elementary McPherson 9 Goessel USD 411 Goessel 10 Heartspring School Wichita 5 Hillsboro USD 410 Hillsboro 13 Marion USD 408 Marion 39 McPherson HS McPherson 21 McPherson MS McPherson 14 Moundridge Elementary Moundridge 6 Moundridge Middle School Moundridge 5 Nemaha Central Elementary MS Seneca 11 Roosevelt Elementary McPherson 5 Sabetha Elementary Sabetha 5 Smoky Valley HS Lindsborg 13 Soderstrom Elementary Lindsborg 12 USD 321 Rossville Rossville 29 USD 377 Effingham Effingham 11 USD 377 High School Atchison 9 West Elementary School Valley Center 9 Wetmore Academic Center Wetmore 8 Sports Smoky Valley MS Lindsborg 9 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports about 12,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

3,635 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,795 got a second dose

5,223 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.46% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.38% have completed a vaccine series.