WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials have linked another 41 Kansas deaths to COVID-19. They say one of the deaths was a person in the 18-24-year-old age group.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 123 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. The KDHE said 107 hospitals reported to the state on Tuesday. Those hospitals are caring for 988 COVID-19 patients, with 194 of the patients in intensive care.

Since Monday, another 8,952 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the recent positive cases, 234 are the more contagious COVID-19 omicron variant. The state only samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Also, the KDHE said it does not know when a person tests positive with an at-home test kit.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 387 active clusters this week, 38 more than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (56), day cares (34), and long-term care facilities (219). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases. Twenty prisons and jails also have active clusters. Of those, the Norton Correctional Facility stands out with 211 cases in the last 14 days.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases in last 14 days
College/UniversityMcPherson CollegeMcPherson12
CorrectionsEl Dorado Correctional FacilityEl Dorado67
Ellsworth CFEllsworth32
Harvey County Detention CenterNewton7
Hutchinson CFHutchinson50
Johnson County Dept. of CorrectionsNew Century5
Kansas Juvenile Correctional ComplexTopeka22
Lansing CFLansing64
Larned Correctional Mental Health FacilityLarned32
Norton CFNorton211
Shawnee County JailTopeka36
Stockton CFStockton54
Topeka CFTopeka41
Winfield CFWinfield62
Wyandotte County Detention CenterKansas City13
Day careThe Goddard School of Overland Park-MetcalfOverland Park5
Group livingAutumn Home PlusTopeka12
Kansas Neurological InstituteTopeka50
KETCHWichita16
LakemaryOlathe6
Lakeside AcademyGoddard6
Post Rock ApartmentsLincoln6
Starkey Inc.Wichita24
Topeka Rescue MissionTopeka6
Health careLarned State HospitalLarned22
Meadowbrook Rehab HospitalGardner10
Nemaha Valley Comm. HospitalSeneca5
Russell Regional HospitalRussell6
Long-term careAberdeen VillageOlathe7
Addington PlacePrairie Village5
AdventHealth Care CenterOverland Park8
Aldersgate The GardensTopeka36
Anthology of Overland ParkOverland Park7
Ascension Living Via Christi VillageHays6
Atria HearthstoneTopeka5
Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds CoveWichita21
Azria Health OlatheOlathe23
Bethany HomeLindsborg10
Brewster PlaceTopeka9
Brookdale College SquareOverland Park7
Brookdale LeawoodLeawood14
Catholic Care CenterBel Aire15
Cedar Lake VillageOlathe19
Cheney Golden Age HomeCheney7
Chisholm Place Memory CareWichita7
Clearwater Nursing and RehabClearwater5
Colonial Oaks at LeawoodLeawood11
Delmar Gardens of LenexaLenexa14
EvergreenOlathe7
Flint Hills Care and RehabEmporia5
Fountainview Nursing and Rehab CenterRose Hill5
Garden TerraceOverland Park9
Golden Boomers Home PlusWichita6
Good Samaritan Society OlatheOlathe18
Healthcare Resort of OlatheOlathe8
Heritage Avonlea of OlatheOlathe10
Hillside Village of De SotoDe Soto7
Holiday ResortWichita6
Homestead Assisting Living of RussellRussell5
Homestead of WichitaWichita7
Ignite Medical ResortKansas City6
Kaw RiverKansas City6
Kelly House at MeridenJefferson Co.5
Kidron Bethel VillageNewton37
Lakeview VillageLenexa20
Lamar CourtOverland Park6
Larksfield Place Health CenterWichita8
Legacy ParkSalina8
Legend at Capital RidgeTopeka6
Lexington Park Health and RehabTopeka5
Life Care CenterWichita12
Lone Tree Retirement CenterMeade19
McCrite Plaza Health CenterTopeka19
Meadowbrook Long Term CareGardner24
MedicalodgesKansas City7
Merriam GardensMerriam6
Midland CareTopeka9
Mission ChateauPrairie Village11
Nottingham Health and RehabOlathe7
Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing FacilityOsawatomie23
Overland Park Care CenterOverland Park19
Park West Plaza Assisted LivingWichita20
Pine VillageMoundridge7
Pinnacle ParkSalina11
Plaza West Healthcare and RehabTopeka19
Pleasant View HomeInman24
Protection Valley ManorProtection6
Providence Living CenterTopeka33
Providence PlaceKansas City6
Reflection Living WichitaWichita7
Regent Park RehabilitationWichita39
RiverbendKansas City14
Rossville Health Care and RehabRossville6
Salem HomeHillsboro10
Salina Presbyterian ManorSalina24
Sandpiper Healthcare and RehabWichita15
Schowalter VillaHesston21
Sedgwick PlazaWichita7
Shawnee GardensShawnee7
Silvercrest at College ViewLenexa5
Smoky Hill Health and RehabilitationSalina12
Stratford CommonsOverland Park6
Tanglewood Health and RehabTopeka12
The CedarsMcPherson8
The Healthcare Resort Assisted LivingTopeka6
The Village at MissionPrairie Village7
Topeka Center for Rehab and HealthcareTopeka20
Topeka Presbyterian ManorTopeka7
Villa St. FrancisOlathe55
Village ShalomOverland Park11
Vintage Park GardnerGardner9
Westchester VillageLenexa7
Westview Manor of PeabodyPeabody6
Westview of DerbyDerby14
Wichita Center for Rehab and HealthcareWichita7
Wichita County Long Term CareLeoti5
Wichita Presbyterian ManorWichita16
Windsor PlaceCoffeyville6
Private BusinessAGCO CorporationHesston12
Koch & CompanySeneca7
Leading Technology CompositesWichita33
SchoolAtchison ElementaryAtchison14
Atchison HSAtchison15
Canton Galva ElementaryGalva16
Canton Galva Jr/Sr HighCanton9
Chaparral HSAnthony8
Circle MSBenton8
Eisenhower ElementaryMcPherson9
Goessel USD 411Goessel10
Heartspring SchoolWichita5
Hillsboro USD 410Hillsboro13
Marion USD 408Marion39
McPherson HSMcPherson21
McPherson MSMcPherson14
Moundridge ElementaryMoundridge6
Moundridge Middle SchoolMoundridge5
Nemaha Central Elementary MSSeneca11
Roosevelt ElementaryMcPherson5
Sabetha ElementarySabetha5
Smoky Valley HSLindsborg13
Soderstrom ElementaryLindsborg12
USD 321 RossvilleRossville29
USD 377 EffinghamEffingham11
USD 377 High SchoolAtchison9
West Elementary SchoolValley Center9
Wetmore Academic CenterWetmore8
SportsSmoky Valley MSLindsborg9
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports about 12,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

  • 3,635 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 3,795 got a second dose
  • 5,223 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.46% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.38% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,786
Anderson2,030
Atchison4,120
Barber994
Barton6,235
Bourbon4,214
Brown2,602
Butler18,214
Chase652
Chautauqua814
Cherokee5,822
Cheyenne646
Clark480
Clay1,897
Cloud2,144
Coffey2,283
Comanche436
Cowley9,816
Crawford11,294
Decatur598
Dickinson4,592
Doniphan2,326
Douglas23,356
Edwards552
Elk550
Ellis6,866
Ellsworth1,962
Finney10,996
Ford10,432
Franklin6,681
Geary8,703
Gove758
Graham525
Grant2,155
Gray1,196
Greeley329
Greenwood1,686
Hamilton455
Harper1,607
Harvey9,141
Haskell941
Hodgeman402
Jackson3,749
Jefferson4,568
Jewell765
Johnson137,868
Kearny1,206
Kingman1,895
Kiowa644
Labette6,298
Lane286
Leavenworth18,303
Lincoln603
Linn2,690
Logan815
Lyon9,507
Marion3,203
Marshall2,479
McPherson7,449
Meade1,183
Miami7,397
Mitchell1,378
Montgomery9,096
Morris1,444
Morton609
Nemaha3,132
Neosho4,893
Ness769
Norton2,096
Osage3,768
Osborne753
Ottawa1,144
Pawnee2,035
Phillips1,317
Pottawatomie5,420
Pratt1,836
Rawlins665
Reno17,904
Republic1,291
Rice2,486
Riley12,662
Rooks1,289
Rush780
Russell1,819
Saline13,496
Scott1,250
Sedgwick140,691
Seward6,855
Shawnee46,023
Sheridan766
Sherman1,460
Smith624
Stafford1,096
Stanton423
Stevens1,421
Sumner5,417
Thomas2,305
Trego732
Wabaunsee1,563
Wallace407
Washington1,328
Wichita481
Wilson2,681
Woodson762
Wyandotte45,059
Beaver, OK894
Harper, OK687
Kay, OK11,459
Texas, OK5,720

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 2, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 2, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health