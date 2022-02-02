WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials have linked another 41 Kansas deaths to COVID-19. They say one of the deaths was a person in the 18-24-year-old age group.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 123 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. The KDHE said 107 hospitals reported to the state on Tuesday. Those hospitals are caring for 988 COVID-19 patients, with 194 of the patients in intensive care.
Since Monday, another 8,952 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the recent positive cases, 234 are the more contagious COVID-19 omicron variant. The state only samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Also, the KDHE said it does not know when a person tests positive with an at-home test kit.
Active coronavirus clusters
Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 387 active clusters this week, 38 more than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (56), day cares (34), and long-term care facilities (219). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases. Twenty prisons and jails also have active clusters. Of those, the Norton Correctional Facility stands out with 211 cases in the last 14 days.
These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases in last 14 days
|College/University
|McPherson College
|McPherson
|12
|Corrections
|El Dorado Correctional Facility
|El Dorado
|67
|Ellsworth CF
|Ellsworth
|32
|Harvey County Detention Center
|Newton
|7
|Hutchinson CF
|Hutchinson
|50
|Johnson County Dept. of Corrections
|New Century
|5
|Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex
|Topeka
|22
|Lansing CF
|Lansing
|64
|Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility
|Larned
|32
|Norton CF
|Norton
|211
|Shawnee County Jail
|Topeka
|36
|Stockton CF
|Stockton
|54
|Topeka CF
|Topeka
|41
|Winfield CF
|Winfield
|62
|Wyandotte County Detention Center
|Kansas City
|13
|Day care
|The Goddard School of Overland Park-Metcalf
|Overland Park
|5
|Group living
|Autumn Home Plus
|Topeka
|12
|Kansas Neurological Institute
|Topeka
|50
|KETCH
|Wichita
|16
|Lakemary
|Olathe
|6
|Lakeside Academy
|Goddard
|6
|Post Rock Apartments
|Lincoln
|6
|Starkey Inc.
|Wichita
|24
|Topeka Rescue Mission
|Topeka
|6
|Health care
|Larned State Hospital
|Larned
|22
|Meadowbrook Rehab Hospital
|Gardner
|10
|Nemaha Valley Comm. Hospital
|Seneca
|5
|Russell Regional Hospital
|Russell
|6
|Long-term care
|Aberdeen Village
|Olathe
|7
|Addington Place
|Prairie Village
|5
|AdventHealth Care Center
|Overland Park
|8
|Aldersgate The Gardens
|Topeka
|36
|Anthology of Overland Park
|Overland Park
|7
|Ascension Living Via Christi Village
|Hays
|6
|Atria Hearthstone
|Topeka
|5
|Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove
|Wichita
|21
|Azria Health Olathe
|Olathe
|23
|Bethany Home
|Lindsborg
|10
|Brewster Place
|Topeka
|9
|Brookdale College Square
|Overland Park
|7
|Brookdale Leawood
|Leawood
|14
|Catholic Care Center
|Bel Aire
|15
|Cedar Lake Village
|Olathe
|19
|Cheney Golden Age Home
|Cheney
|7
|Chisholm Place Memory Care
|Wichita
|7
|Clearwater Nursing and Rehab
|Clearwater
|5
|Colonial Oaks at Leawood
|Leawood
|11
|Delmar Gardens of Lenexa
|Lenexa
|14
|Evergreen
|Olathe
|7
|Flint Hills Care and Rehab
|Emporia
|5
|Fountainview Nursing and Rehab Center
|Rose Hill
|5
|Garden Terrace
|Overland Park
|9
|Golden Boomers Home Plus
|Wichita
|6
|Good Samaritan Society Olathe
|Olathe
|18
|Healthcare Resort of Olathe
|Olathe
|8
|Heritage Avonlea of Olathe
|Olathe
|10
|Hillside Village of De Soto
|De Soto
|7
|Holiday Resort
|Wichita
|6
|Homestead Assisting Living of Russell
|Russell
|5
|Homestead of Wichita
|Wichita
|7
|Ignite Medical Resort
|Kansas City
|6
|Kaw River
|Kansas City
|6
|Kelly House at Meriden
|Jefferson Co.
|5
|Kidron Bethel Village
|Newton
|37
|Lakeview Village
|Lenexa
|20
|Lamar Court
|Overland Park
|6
|Larksfield Place Health Center
|Wichita
|8
|Legacy Park
|Salina
|8
|Legend at Capital Ridge
|Topeka
|6
|Lexington Park Health and Rehab
|Topeka
|5
|Life Care Center
|Wichita
|12
|Lone Tree Retirement Center
|Meade
|19
|McCrite Plaza Health Center
|Topeka
|19
|Meadowbrook Long Term Care
|Gardner
|24
|Medicalodges
|Kansas City
|7
|Merriam Gardens
|Merriam
|6
|Midland Care
|Topeka
|9
|Mission Chateau
|Prairie Village
|11
|Nottingham Health and Rehab
|Olathe
|7
|Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing Facility
|Osawatomie
|23
|Overland Park Care Center
|Overland Park
|19
|Park West Plaza Assisted Living
|Wichita
|20
|Pine Village
|Moundridge
|7
|Pinnacle Park
|Salina
|11
|Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab
|Topeka
|19
|Pleasant View Home
|Inman
|24
|Protection Valley Manor
|Protection
|6
|Providence Living Center
|Topeka
|33
|Providence Place
|Kansas City
|6
|Reflection Living Wichita
|Wichita
|7
|Regent Park Rehabilitation
|Wichita
|39
|Riverbend
|Kansas City
|14
|Rossville Health Care and Rehab
|Rossville
|6
|Salem Home
|Hillsboro
|10
|Salina Presbyterian Manor
|Salina
|24
|Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehab
|Wichita
|15
|Schowalter Villa
|Hesston
|21
|Sedgwick Plaza
|Wichita
|7
|Shawnee Gardens
|Shawnee
|7
|Silvercrest at College View
|Lenexa
|5
|Smoky Hill Health and Rehabilitation
|Salina
|12
|Stratford Commons
|Overland Park
|6
|Tanglewood Health and Rehab
|Topeka
|12
|The Cedars
|McPherson
|8
|The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living
|Topeka
|6
|The Village at Mission
|Prairie Village
|7
|Topeka Center for Rehab and Healthcare
|Topeka
|20
|Topeka Presbyterian Manor
|Topeka
|7
|Villa St. Francis
|Olathe
|55
|Village Shalom
|Overland Park
|11
|Vintage Park Gardner
|Gardner
|9
|Westchester Village
|Lenexa
|7
|Westview Manor of Peabody
|Peabody
|6
|Westview of Derby
|Derby
|14
|Wichita Center for Rehab and Healthcare
|Wichita
|7
|Wichita County Long Term Care
|Leoti
|5
|Wichita Presbyterian Manor
|Wichita
|16
|Windsor Place
|Coffeyville
|6
|Private Business
|AGCO Corporation
|Hesston
|12
|Koch & Company
|Seneca
|7
|Leading Technology Composites
|Wichita
|33
|School
|Atchison Elementary
|Atchison
|14
|Atchison HS
|Atchison
|15
|Canton Galva Elementary
|Galva
|16
|Canton Galva Jr/Sr High
|Canton
|9
|Chaparral HS
|Anthony
|8
|Circle MS
|Benton
|8
|Eisenhower Elementary
|McPherson
|9
|Goessel USD 411
|Goessel
|10
|Heartspring School
|Wichita
|5
|Hillsboro USD 410
|Hillsboro
|13
|Marion USD 408
|Marion
|39
|McPherson HS
|McPherson
|21
|McPherson MS
|McPherson
|14
|Moundridge Elementary
|Moundridge
|6
|Moundridge Middle School
|Moundridge
|5
|Nemaha Central Elementary MS
|Seneca
|11
|Roosevelt Elementary
|McPherson
|5
|Sabetha Elementary
|Sabetha
|5
|Smoky Valley HS
|Lindsborg
|13
|Soderstrom Elementary
|Lindsborg
|12
|USD 321 Rossville
|Rossville
|29
|USD 377 Effingham
|Effingham
|11
|USD 377 High School
|Atchison
|9
|West Elementary School
|Valley Center
|9
|Wetmore Academic Center
|Wetmore
|8
|Sports
|Smoky Valley MS
|Lindsborg
|9
The KDHE reports about 12,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:
- 3,635 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
- 3,795 got a second dose
- 5,223 got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.46% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.38% have completed a vaccine series.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|3,786
|Anderson
|2,030
|Atchison
|4,120
|Barber
|994
|Barton
|6,235
|Bourbon
|4,214
|Brown
|2,602
|Butler
|18,214
|Chase
|652
|Chautauqua
|814
|Cherokee
|5,822
|Cheyenne
|646
|Clark
|480
|Clay
|1,897
|Cloud
|2,144
|Coffey
|2,283
|Comanche
|436
|Cowley
|9,816
|Crawford
|11,294
|Decatur
|598
|Dickinson
|4,592
|Doniphan
|2,326
|Douglas
|23,356
|Edwards
|552
|Elk
|550
|Ellis
|6,866
|Ellsworth
|1,962
|Finney
|10,996
|Ford
|10,432
|Franklin
|6,681
|Geary
|8,703
|Gove
|758
|Graham
|525
|Grant
|2,155
|Gray
|1,196
|Greeley
|329
|Greenwood
|1,686
|Hamilton
|455
|Harper
|1,607
|Harvey
|9,141
|Haskell
|941
|Hodgeman
|402
|Jackson
|3,749
|Jefferson
|4,568
|Jewell
|765
|Johnson
|137,868
|Kearny
|1,206
|Kingman
|1,895
|Kiowa
|644
|Labette
|6,298
|Lane
|286
|Leavenworth
|18,303
|Lincoln
|603
|Linn
|2,690
|Logan
|815
|Lyon
|9,507
|Marion
|3,203
|Marshall
|2,479
|McPherson
|7,449
|Meade
|1,183
|Miami
|7,397
|Mitchell
|1,378
|Montgomery
|9,096
|Morris
|1,444
|Morton
|609
|Nemaha
|3,132
|Neosho
|4,893
|Ness
|769
|Norton
|2,096
|Osage
|3,768
|Osborne
|753
|Ottawa
|1,144
|Pawnee
|2,035
|Phillips
|1,317
|Pottawatomie
|5,420
|Pratt
|1,836
|Rawlins
|665
|Reno
|17,904
|Republic
|1,291
|Rice
|2,486
|Riley
|12,662
|Rooks
|1,289
|Rush
|780
|Russell
|1,819
|Saline
|13,496
|Scott
|1,250
|Sedgwick
|140,691
|Seward
|6,855
|Shawnee
|46,023
|Sheridan
|766
|Sherman
|1,460
|Smith
|624
|Stafford
|1,096
|Stanton
|423
|Stevens
|1,421
|Sumner
|5,417
|Thomas
|2,305
|Trego
|732
|Wabaunsee
|1,563
|Wallace
|407
|Washington
|1,328
|Wichita
|481
|Wilson
|2,681
|Woodson
|762
|Wyandotte
|45,059
|Beaver, OK
|894
|Harper, OK
|687
|Kay, OK
|11,459
|Texas, OK
|5,720
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health