KDHE: Additional COVID-19 vaccine doses now authorized for immunocompromised Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Friday that effective immediately Kansas providers may now administer an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

This latest development follows Thursday’s expansion of the emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration for these mRNA vaccines, Friday’s recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and acceptance by the CDC Director. This EUA does not apply to those who received the Janssen/J&J vaccine as there is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised.

This additional dose is recommended for people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised due to a health condition or medical treatment. This includes

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-Cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

KDHE continues to urge people who are immunocompromised, including those who receive an additional dose of mRNA vaccine, to continue to follow prevention measures including

Wear a mask

Stay six feet apart from others they don’t live with

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces

Close contacts of immunocompromised people are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

For more information on KDHE, click here.