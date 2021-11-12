KDHE adds child’s death to Kansas COVID death toll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of young children who have died due to COVID-19 in Kansas increased Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not release many details of COVID-19 deaths, but it does track them by age group. On Friday morning, the KDHE showed an additional death in the infant- to nine-year-old age group. We asked the KDHE if it was a recent death or the reclassification of a previous child’s death. We have not heard back yet.

Deaths by age group

Age group Number of deaths Percent of deaths 0-9 years 3 0.0% 10-17 years 3 0.0% 18-24 years 21 0.3% 25-34 years 48 0.7% 35-44 years 151 2.3% 45-54 years 348 5.3% 55-64 years 816 12.3% 65-74 years 1,342 20.3% 75-84 years 1,776 26.8% 85+ years 2,110 31.9% Total 6,618 100% (Source KDHE)

In all, the KDHE says five more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,618. There have also been 55 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two days.

Since the Wednesday update, 2,705 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,675 have tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 146 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The KDHE also updates its COVID-19 vaccination data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It says 27,088 doses have been administered in the past two days:

9,024 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine

3,637 got their second dose

14,427 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, not including children ages 5-11, the state says 64.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.19% have completed a vaccine series.