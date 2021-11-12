Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE adds child’s death to Kansas COVID death toll

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of young children who have died due to COVID-19 in Kansas increased Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not release many details of COVID-19 deaths, but it does track them by age group. On Friday morning, the KDHE showed an additional death in the infant- to nine-year-old age group. We asked the KDHE if it was a recent death or the reclassification of a previous child’s death. We have not heard back yet.

Deaths by age group

Age groupNumber of deathsPercent of deaths
0-9 years30.0%
10-17 years30.0%
18-24 years210.3%
25-34 years480.7%
35-44 years1512.3%
45-54 years3485.3%
55-64 years81612.3%
65-74 years1,34220.3%
75-84 years1,77626.8%
85+ years2,11031.9%
Total6,618100%
(Source KDHE)

In all, the KDHE says five more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,618. There have also been 55 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two days.

Since the Wednesday update, 2,705 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,675 have tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 146 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The KDHE also updates its COVID-19 vaccination data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It says 27,088 doses have been administered in the past two days:

  • 9,024 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine
  • 3,637 got their second dose
  • 14,427 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, not including children ages 5-11, the state says 64.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.19% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen2,02867
Anderson1,1529
Atchison2,47279
Barber5178
Barton4,11798
Bourbon2,55427
Brown1,72445
Butler11,330104
Chase3812
Chautauqua5326
Cherokee3,73635
Cheyenne4573
Clark3394
Clay1,2795
Cloud1,50175
Coffey1,27812
Comanche318
Cowley5,88573
Crawford6,854138
Decatur38019
Dickinson3,01491
Doniphan1,44772
Douglas12,493144
Edwards4225
Elk324
Ellis4,69229
Ellsworth1,43241
Finney7,548157
Ford7,297174
Franklin3,92371
Geary4,885158
Gove5048
Graham3306
Grant1,35330
Gray91335
Greeley170
Greenwood1,0088
Hamilton3121
Harper94027
Harvey5,28050
Haskell60020
Hodgeman248
Jackson2,19858
Jefferson2,67565
Jewell51433
Johnson79,8381,260
Kearny82121
Kingman1,23820
Kiowa40811
Labette3,755126
Lane17913
Leavenworth10,694271
Lincoln3808
Linn1,62773
Logan4718
Lyon5,647116
Marion1,80210
Marshall1,57423
McPherson4,71951
Meade73242
Miami4,46745
Mitchell84536
Montgomery5,452123
Morris80210
Morton4253
Nemaha2,04040
Neosho2,74263
Ness50531
Norton1,51618
Osage2,10651
Osborne46334
Ottawa78521
Pawnee1,5274
Phillips94942
Pottawatomie2,964109
Pratt1,30919
Rawlins49621
Reno11,83073
Republic91310
Rice1,50427
Riley7,968246
Rooks81414
Rush5343
Russell1,231113
Saline8,813325
Scott83822
Sedgwick83,6211,012
Seward4,78416
Shawnee26,305264
Sheridan5262
Sherman9739
Smith41860
Stafford65927
Stanton3005
Stevens92416
Sumner3,35741
Thomas1,48618
Trego5072
Wabaunsee95121
Wallace2783
Washington85919
Wichita3081
Wilson1,60029
Woodson4257
Wyandotte28,434315
Beaver, OK574
Harper, OK503 
Kay, OK7,389 
Texas, OK4,141 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 12, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 12, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

