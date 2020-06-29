KDHE adds South Carolina, Florida to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added two states to the quarantine list: South Carolina and Florida and removed Maryland. This is in effect for persons arriving in or returning to Kansas today, June 29, and moving forward. The state will review/update this list every two weeks.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled to:

South Carolina and Florida on or after June 29.

Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others who need to continue quarantining:

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

States added to this list are determined by evaluating new cases in states over a two-week period, then adjusting for population size, giving a case per 100,000 population, which can then be compared to the rate in Kansas. States with significantly higher rates (approximately three times higher) are added to the list.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being six feet from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

Critical infrastructure sector employees who have traveled to these destinations should contact their employers regarding instructions for application of these quarantine orders. Critical infrastructure employees, such as public health, law enforcement, food supply, etc., need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans. While KDHE strongly recommends these quarantine restrictions for everyone, we do recognize that services need to continue.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

