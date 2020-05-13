KDHE adds state to travel quarantine list, removes others

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added one state to the quarantine list: Maryland, and removed two states from the list: Colorado and Louisiana. It includes the removal of the specific Colorado counties listed previously.

A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have:

Traveled to:

Maryland on or after May 12.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island on or after April 30.

Connecticut on or after April 6.

Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.

New York on or after March 15.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.

People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The quarantine orders do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors needed to continue operations during this pandemic. Public health, including hospitals, clinics, law enforcement, meatpacking supply, etc. need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans.

KDHE encourages facilities to ensure they have updated their Emergency Preparedness Plans and implement protocols to ensure that no employee comes to work symptomatic.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES: