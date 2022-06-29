WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus increased by 4,988 in the past seven days. That is the largest seven-day increase since mid-February.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the seven-day average of new cases is 667, which is 115 more than last Wednesday. Of the recent cases, 84 are the BA.2 stealth omicron variant.

The KDHE said seven more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 134 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

  • 121 patients are adults, an increase of two over last week
  • 13 are children, up five from last week
  • 14 of the patients are in intensive care, an increase of four since last Wednesday

An infection specialist at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City said the COVID-19 patients who are being admitted are the ones who are not caught up on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The vaccine is like air bags or a seat belt — it won’t prevent you from getting into a car wreck, but what it will do is prevent you from having those severe or sub-optimal outcomes,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, University of Kansas Health System, said. “That’s what the vaccine does. It prevents hospitalizations, reduces risk of hospitalizations and severe disease.”

The KDHE says more than 14,000 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past seven days:

  • 3,963 Kansans got their first dose
  • 2,198 got a second dose
  • 8,591 got a booster shot

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.59% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 59.14% have completed a vaccine series.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. We have reached out to the KDHE to see if any of the newly vaccinated Kansans are in that young age group, but we have not heard back yet.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,162
Anderson2,212
Atchison4,478
Barber1,054
Barton6,625
Bourbon4,555
Brown2,800
Butler19,642
Chase684
Chautauqua864
Cherokee6,363
Cheyenne662
Clark510
Clay2,042
Cloud2,260
Coffey2,479
Comanche448
Cowley10,428
Crawford12,464
Decatur636
Dickinson4,943
Doniphan2,504
Douglas28,665
Edwards563
Elk582
Ellis7,322
Ellsworth2,033
Finney11,520
Ford10,823
Franklin7,202
Geary9,546
Gove819
Graham589
Grant2,245
Gray1,241
Greeley335
Greenwood1,841
Hamilton465
Harper1,688
Harvey9,935
Haskell973
Hodgeman420
Jackson4,008
Jefferson4,971
Jewell803
Johnson156,392
Kearny1,258
Kingman2,025
Kiowa690
Labette6,826
Lane302
Leavenworth20,436
Lincoln633
Linn2,909
Logan872
Lyon10,443
Marion3,423
Marshall2,594
McPherson8,058
Meade1,240
Miami8,230
Mitchell1,460
Montgomery9,632
Morris1,546
Morton633
Nemaha3,320
Neosho5,327
Ness794
Norton2,161
Osage4,075
Osborne812
Ottawa1,227
Pawnee2,226
Phillips1,371
Pottawatomie5,989
Pratt1,985
Rawlins696
Reno19,123
Republic1,365
Rice2,676
Riley14,107
Rooks1,404
Rush818
Russell1,902
Saline14,507
Scott1,319
Sedgwick149,227
Seward7,025
Shawnee50,717
Sheridan802
Sherman1,537
Smith648
Stafford1,174
Stanton435
Stevens1,550
Sumner5,839
Thomas2,515
Trego793
Wabaunsee1,686
Wallace441
Washington1,433
Wichita520
Wilson2,887
Woodson826
Wyandotte48,669

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated June 29, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated June 23, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control