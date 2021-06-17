KDHE amends COVID-19 travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include the countries Kuwait, Mongolia and Saint Martin. The countries of India and Trinidad and Tobago have been removed. These changes are effective today, June 17.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled on or after June 17 to Kuwait, Mongolia or Saint Martin.

Traveled on or after June 3 to Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Suriname or Trinidad and Tobago.

Traveled on or after May 20 to the countries of Costa Rica or French Guiana.

Traveled on or after May 6 to the countries of India, Maldives or Seychelles.

Traveled on or after April 22 to the countries of Argentina or Bahrain.

Traveled on or after April 8 to the country of Uruguay.

Traveled between June 3 and June 17 to Trinidad and Tobago.

Traveled between May 6 and June 17 to India.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively. Further information on quarantine periods can be found on KDHE’s website.

For those traveling internationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requiring testing within three days of flights into the U.S. For further information on this and other requirements, visit their website.

For those who are fully vaccinated (meaning it has been greater than two weeks since they completed their vaccinations) they are not required to quarantine regarding travel if they meet all of the following criteria:

Are fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2- dose series, or ≥2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine).

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel.

Persons who do not meet the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance for travel.

Additionally, people with previous COVID-19 disease are not required to quarantine following travel if they meet all of the following criteria: