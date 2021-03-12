KDHE amends travel quarantine list, adds New York and New Jersey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Friday that it has amended its travel quarantine list to include two states – New York and New Jersey. Two countries have also been added – State of Palestine and Estonia while one has been removed, Seychelles.

Several countries remain on the list including Mayotte, Czechia, San Marino, Montenegro and Seychelles.

A comprehensive list of individuals needing to quarantine includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled on or after March 12 to New Jersey or New York.

Traveled on or after March 12 to State of Palestine or Estonia.

Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to the countries of Mayotte, Czechia, San Marino or Montenegro.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively. For further information on quarantine periods, click here.

For those traveling internationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requiring testing within three days of flights into the U.S. For further information on this and other requirements, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.