KDHE amends travel quarantine list, includes neighbor Colorado

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released its latest amended travel advisories as the U.S. enters what some think may be the final months of the pandemic.

Kansas has added to the travel quarantine list Colorado and the countries of Cabo Verde, India, Maldives and Seychelles.

New Jersey and New York, as well as the countries of Andorra, Aruba, Bermuda, Curacao, France, Hungary, Poland and Serbia, have been removed from the list effective today.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine includes visitors and Kansans who have: