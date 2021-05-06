KDHE amends travel quarantine list, includes neighbor Colorado

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released its latest amended travel advisories as the U.S. enters what some think may be the final months of the pandemic.
Kansas has added to the travel quarantine list Colorado and the countries of Cabo Verde, India, Maldives and Seychelles.
New Jersey and New York, as well as the countries of Andorra, Aruba, Bermuda, Curacao, France, Hungary, Poland and Serbia, have been removed from the list effective today.
A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine includes visitors and Kansans who have:
- Traveled on or after May 6 to Colorado or the countries of Cabo Verde, India, Maldives and Seychelles.
- Traveled on or after April 22 to Minnesota or the countries of Argentina, Bahrain, Croatia, Cyprus, Sweden and Turkey.
- Traveled on or after April 8 to Pennsylvania or the country of Uruguay.
- Traveled on or after March 26 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island.
- Traveled on or after March 12 to the country of State of Palestine.
- Traveled between April 22 and May 6 to Aruba or France.
- Traveled between April 8 and May 6 to Andorra, Bermuda, Curacao, Poland or Serbia.
- Traveled between March 26 and May 6 to Hungary.
- Traveled between March 12 and May 6 to New Jersey or New York.
- Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
- Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.