KDHE announces 6 deaths, 352 new cases from coronavirus since Monday

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released the latest coronavirus update in Kansas.

The department reports 352 new cases since Monday. There have been 104 new hospitalizations and six new deaths.

There have been a total of 50,160 negative tests conducted.

The KDHE started this week with updating numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of noon Tuesday, Sedgwick County is reporting 471 cases of the coronavirus, with 20 deaths. The county has had 316 recoveries.

