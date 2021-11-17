Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE approves COVID-19 booster shots for all Kansas adults

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vaccination record card showing booster dose of covid-19 vaccine. (Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans who were waiting to get their COVID-19 booster shot are now cleared to get one.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday that all fully vaccinated adult Kansans can get a booster shot.

You can get the booster if it has been at least six months since your received your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or at least two months since you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Expanding access to booster shots will help us put an end to this deadly pandemic,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated.”

The KDHE says that available data shows all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the COVID-19 delta variant.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, visit Vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories