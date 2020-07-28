KDHE changes quarantine list for Kansas travelers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — For people who are traveling or returning to Kansas, state health officials have changed some of the guidelines about who should quarantine to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed Arizona, Bahrain and French Guiana effective today. Other locations remain on the list.

Kansans and Kansas visitors need to quarantine for 14 days if you have traveled to:

Florida on or after June 29.

Arizona between June 17 – July 27.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel to Bahrain or French Guiana July 14 – July 26.

International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

Anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period.

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The KDHE says the quarantine does not prohibit travel through Kansas. People who are passing through should limit stops, wear a mask and maintain 6-feet of social distance at rest stops or when getting gas.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

