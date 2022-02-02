TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will temporarily close COVID-19 testing sites across Kansas on Feb. 2 due to hazardous conditions caused by the winter storm. The closures are made to protect the safety of testing staff and patients.
The Wichita Transit Center, 777 E. Waterman St., and Sedgwick County Health Department, 4115 E. Harry Ave. are open today.
The following COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Feb. 2:
- Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, 5009 W 137th St, Leawood, KS 66224
- Roeland Park Community Center in Roeland Park, 4850 Rosewood Dr, Roeland Park, KS 6620
- Big Creek Crossing in Hays, 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601
- Clint Bowywer Community Center in Emporia, 2700 W US Hwy 50, Emporia, KS 66801
- The Armory, 100 S 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
- Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609
- Hummer Sports Park, 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive, Topeka, KS, 66606
- Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N Chautauqua St, Wichita, KS 67214
- Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846
- Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503
- Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762
- Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
- Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th Street, Newton, KS 67114
- Shawnee Mission Theatre, 7710 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66218
- Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main St. Pratt, KS 67124
- Sherman County Health Department, 1622 Broadway Ave, Goodland, KS 67735
- Central Park Pavilion, Intersection of Forest Ave and 2nd St. Chanute, KS 66720
- Old Neighborhood Walmart, 712 N Western Ave, Liberal KS 67901
- Butler County Health Department, 206 N Griffith St., El Dorado, KS 67042
- Pottawatomie County Testing Clinic, 503 Elm Street, Wamego, KS 66547
The following additional site changes will take place this week:
- Delayed hours: Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, KS 66205, will open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 2.
- Delayed site opening: Indoor testing site opening at 1540 Wakarusa Drive in Lawrence has been delayed. A temporary site will open on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at United Methodist Church in Lawrence 867 HWY 40, Lawrence, KS 66049
Individuals can find alternate free testing sites as well as updated hours and availability at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.