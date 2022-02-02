TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will temporarily close COVID-19 testing sites across Kansas on Feb. 2 due to hazardous conditions caused by the winter storm. The closures are made to protect the safety of testing staff and patients.

The Wichita Transit Center, 777 E. Waterman St., and Sedgwick County Health Department, 4115 E. Harry Ave. are open today.

The following COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Feb. 2:

Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, 5009 W 137th St, Leawood, KS 66224

Roeland Park Community Center in Roeland Park, 4850 Rosewood Dr, Roeland Park, KS 6620

Big Creek Crossing in Hays, 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601

Clint Bowywer Community Center in Emporia, 2700 W US Hwy 50, Emporia, KS 66801

The Armory, 100 S 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102

Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609

Hummer Sports Park, 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive, Topeka, KS, 66606

Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N Chautauqua St, Wichita, KS 67214

Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846

Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503

Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210

Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th Street, Newton, KS 67114

Shawnee Mission Theatre, 7710 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66218

Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main St. Pratt, KS 67124

Sherman County Health Department, 1622 Broadway Ave, Goodland, KS 67735

Central Park Pavilion, Intersection of Forest Ave and 2nd St. Chanute, KS 66720

Old Neighborhood Walmart, 712 N Western Ave, Liberal KS 67901

Butler County Health Department, 206 N Griffith St., El Dorado, KS 67042

Pottawatomie County Testing Clinic, 503 Elm Street, Wamego, KS 66547

The following additional site changes will take place this week:

Delayed hours: Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, KS 66205, will open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Delayed site opening: Indoor testing site opening at 1540 Wakarusa Drive in Lawrence has been delayed. A temporary site will open on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at United Methodist Church in Lawrence 867 HWY 40, Lawrence, KS 66049

Individuals can find alternate free testing sites as well as updated hours and availability at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.