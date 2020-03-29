KDHE confirms 42 cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County health officials confirmed Sunday the county has 42 total cases of COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Sedgwick County has increased from 33 as of Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases in Kansas has risen from 261 to 319, six people have died.

Sedgwick County is keeping track of all COVID-19 cases on its website and updating the information at noon every day.

The health department is planning to create a drive-thru site to sample/ swab for residents to be tested for coronavirus.

County officials have replaced Sedgwick County’s current ‘stay-at-home’ order for that of Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide Executive Order No. 20-16, which will be put in effect at 12:01 a.m. March 30 and remain until April 19.

For more information about COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County click here. Residents can also call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 for general information about COVID-19 or if people think they need to be tested.