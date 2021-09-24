KDHE confirms child’s death, one of 62 more COVID deaths in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirms that a child in the 10-17 year age group has died from COVID-19. This comes two days after the state’s commissioner of education first announced that a middle school student had died due to COVID-19. The KDHE does not release any other details, including the victim’s town, county, and gender.

The KDHE says the child’s death is one of 62 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed since Wednesday. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,981.

The state also says there have been 113 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 2,528 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 6,519 have tested negative. Of those, 130 have the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for the county information.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus data and the COVID-19 vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Since Wednesday, it says 3,256 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, 4,754 got their second dose, and 681 got their third dose.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 60.87% are armed with at least one dose, while 54.1% are considered fully vaccinated.