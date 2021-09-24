Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE confirms child’s death, one of 62 more COVID deaths in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirms that a child in the 10-17 year age group has died from COVID-19. This comes two days after the state’s commissioner of education first announced that a middle school student had died due to COVID-19. The KDHE does not release any other details, including the victim’s town, county, and gender.

The KDHE says the child’s death is one of 62 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed since Wednesday. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,981.

The state also says there have been 113 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 2,528 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 6,519 have tested negative. Of those, 130 have the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for the county information.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus data and the COVID-19 vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Since Wednesday, it says 3,256 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, 4,754 got their second dose, and 681 got their third dose.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 60.87% are armed with at least one dose, while 54.1% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,74648
Anderson1,0518
Atchison2,21947
Barber4467
Barton3,42160
Bourbon2,31722
Brown1,47319
Butler10,12679
Chase3171
Chautauqua4264
Cherokee3,47827
Cheyenne4153
Clark3184
Clay1,1224
Cloud1,21137
Coffey1,0787
Comanche205
Cowley5,13162
Crawford6,545125
Decatur3147
Dickinson2,58567
Doniphan1,32358
Douglas11,38884
Edwards3072
Elk253
Ellis4,31410
Ellsworth1,33027
Finney6,75483
Ford6,812132
Franklin3,54449
Geary4,557135
Gove4448
Graham3055
Grant1,11119
Gray75318
Greeley126
Greenwood9318
Hamilton246
Harper77820
Harvey4,57624
Haskell52011
Hodgeman226
Jackson1,86446
Jefferson2,40849
Jewell29618
Johnson74,174648
Kearny67714
Kingman1,00019
Kiowa3076
Labette3,427106
Lane1564
Leavenworth9,863173
Lincoln298
Linn1,39256
Logan3517
Lyon5,17190
Marion1,3995
Marshall1,38220
McPherson4,06021
Meade58516
Miami4,01428
Mitchell70816
Montgomery5,10176
Morris7399
Morton3081
Nemaha1,81138
Neosho2,42558
Ness47027
Norton1,31610
Osage1,85031
Osborne36023
Ottawa67513
Pawnee1,2831
Phillips78625
Pottawatomie2,65890
Pratt1,1409
Rawlins3665
Reno10,46644
Republic8358
Rice1,35225
Riley7,518182
Rooks7479
Rush4863
Russell1,00436
Saline7,829218
Scott6828
Sedgwick75,199592
Seward4,3855
Shawnee24,232161
Sheridan4642
Sherman7618
Smith32515
Stafford51218
Stanton2545
Stevens70310
Sumner2,93331
Thomas1,27813
Trego4591
Wabaunsee87115
Wallace2123
Washington69015
Wichita2551
Wilson1,37423
Woodson3544
Wyandotte26,917219
Beaver, OK519
Harper, OK463 
Kay, OK6,656 
Texas, OK3,847 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 24, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 24, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

