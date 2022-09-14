WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are reporting a drop in new coronavirus cases but an increase in deaths. What is unclear is if the deaths are recent or from an earlier time in the pandemic.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said the state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 45 to 9,072 this week. Two of the deaths that were added were children in the infant to 9-year-old age group. One of the children died in May. The other child died in February.

The KDHE included a note that said, “Increase in deaths is attributable to OVS (Office of Vital Statistics) death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths.”

On Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organization said that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020.

The KDHE said 4,164 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. That is 386 fewer than the previous week. The seven-day average of new cases dropped from 740 last week to 541 this week.

The number of Kansas adults hospitalized with COVID-19 went down, but the number of children and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care went up.

The KDHE said there were 167 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday:

  • 151 adults (down 11 from last week)
  • 16 children (up five)
  • 29 of the patients are in intensive care (up three)

The state also tests some of the coronavirus cases for variants and subvariants. It says 116 recently came back as positive for the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. There were only two new cases of the BA.2 subvariant and one of the delta variant.

Medical offices and pharmacies in Kansas are starting to get the reformulated Pfizer vaccine booster that protects against BA.4 and BA.5.

In the meantime, Kansans continue to get vaccinated with the previous vaccines and booster doses. Since last Wednesday, the KDHE reports that:

  • 2,559 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 2,980 got a second dose
  • 11,304 got a booster dose

The state says that 64.2% of Kansans have received at least one dose, while 56.1% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,594
Anderson2,409
Atchison4,739
Barber1,126
Barton7,139
Bourbon5,127
Brown2,999
Butler21,005
Chase744
Chautauqua923
Cherokee6,873
Cheyenne690
Clark540
Clay2,229
Cloud2,439
Coffey2,660
Comanche463
Cowley11,773
Crawford13,840
Decatur667
Dickinson5,475
Doniphan2,702
Douglas31,466
Edwards626
Elk629
Ellis7,874
Ellsworth2,263
Finney12,409
Ford11,638
Franklin7,623
Geary10,668
Gove875
Graham630
Grant2,608
Gray1,309
Greeley371
Greenwood2,019
Hamilton530
Harper1,780
Harvey11,008
Haskell1,038
Hodgeman466
Jackson4,308
Jefferson5,342
Jewell877
Johnson167,338
Kearny1,343
Kingman2,155
Kiowa712
Labette7,350
Lane340
Leavenworth22,289
Lincoln671
Linn3,211
Logan912
Lyon11,164
Marion3,666
Marshall2,775
McPherson8,762
Meade1,300
Miami8,882
Mitchell1,593
Montgomery10,410
Morris1,675
Morton665
Nemaha3,605
Neosho5,693
Ness825
Norton2,328
Osage4,395
Osborne906
Ottawa1,347
Pawnee2,378
Phillips1,534
Pottawatomie6,548
Pratt2,088
Rawlins711
Reno20,957
Republic1,453
Rice2,876
Riley15,299
Rooks1,523
Rush873
Russell2,011
Saline15,960
Scott1,438
Sedgwick161,079
Seward7,711
Shawnee55,901
Sheridan857
Sherman1,656
Smith707
Stafford1,291
Stanton462
Stevens1,717
Sumner6,217
Thomas2,758
Trego844
Wabaunsee1,800
Wallace466
Washington1,524
Wichita557
Wilson3,175
Woodson924
Wyandotte51,955

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Sep. 14, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 8, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control