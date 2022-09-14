WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are reporting a drop in new coronavirus cases but an increase in deaths. What is unclear is if the deaths are recent or from an earlier time in the pandemic.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said the state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 45 to 9,072 this week. Two of the deaths that were added were children in the infant to 9-year-old age group. One of the children died in May. The other child died in February.

The KDHE included a note that said, “Increase in deaths is attributable to OVS (Office of Vital Statistics) death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths.”

On Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organization said that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020.

The KDHE said 4,164 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. That is 386 fewer than the previous week. The seven-day average of new cases dropped from 740 last week to 541 this week.

The number of Kansas adults hospitalized with COVID-19 went down, but the number of children and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care went up.

The KDHE said there were 167 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday:

151 adults (down 11 from last week)

16 children (up five)

29 of the patients are in intensive care (up three)

The state also tests some of the coronavirus cases for variants and subvariants. It says 116 recently came back as positive for the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. There were only two new cases of the BA.2 subvariant and one of the delta variant.

Medical offices and pharmacies in Kansas are starting to get the reformulated Pfizer vaccine booster that protects against BA.4 and BA.5.

In the meantime, Kansans continue to get vaccinated with the previous vaccines and booster doses. Since last Wednesday, the KDHE reports that:

2,559 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

2,980 got a second dose

11,304 got a booster dose

The state says that 64.2% of Kansans have received at least one dose, while 56.1% have completed a vaccine series.