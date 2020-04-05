KDHE COVID-19 update: 747 cases positive cases in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health reported new data on coronavirus cases across the state.

There have been 747 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Kansas as of Sunday, up 49 from Saturday. Statewide, 22 deaths have been reported, up by 1 from Saturday.

Sedgwick County is keeping track of all COVID-19 cases on its website and updating the information at noon every day.

For more information about COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County click here. Residents can also call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 for general information about COVID-19 or if people think they need to be tested.

