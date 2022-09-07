WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fewer Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19 this week than last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said there were 173 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, 36 fewer than last week.

162 of the COVID-19 patients are adults (31 fewer than last week)

11 are children (five fewer than last week)

26 of the patients are in intensive care (two fewer than last week)

The state’s death toll increased by eight this week to 9,027. One of the deaths is in the 18-to 24-year-old age group.

The KDHE said coronavirus cases have also dropped this week. Since last Wednesday, another 4,550 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is 1,198 fewer than the previous seven days.

The state checks some of the positive cases for variants. It said that 126 recent cases are the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently endorsed a booster shot to protect against BA.4 and BA.5. Doses are expected to be available in Kansas as early as next week.

In the meantime, Kansans continue to show up for the previous vaccines.

1,597 Kansans got their first dose in the last week

1,852 got their second dose

2,547 got a booster shot

The KDHE says 64.2% of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56% have completed a vaccine series.