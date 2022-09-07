WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fewer Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19 this week than last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said there were 173 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, 36 fewer than last week.

  • 162 of the COVID-19 patients are adults (31 fewer than last week)
  • 11 are children (five fewer than last week)
  • 26 of the patients are in intensive care (two fewer than last week)

The state’s death toll increased by eight this week to 9,027. One of the deaths is in the 18-to 24-year-old age group.

The KDHE said coronavirus cases have also dropped this week. Since last Wednesday, another 4,550 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is 1,198 fewer than the previous seven days.

The state checks some of the positive cases for variants. It said that 126 recent cases are the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently endorsed a booster shot to protect against BA.4 and BA.5. Doses are expected to be available in Kansas as early as next week.

In the meantime, Kansans continue to show up for the previous vaccines.

  • 1,597 Kansans got their first dose in the last week
  • 1,852 got their second dose
  • 2,547 got a booster shot

The KDHE says 64.2% of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,566
Anderson2,385
Atchison4,719
Barber1,122
Barton7,093
Bourbon5,092
Brown2,990
Butler20,888
Chase741
Chautauqua920
Cherokee6,843
Cheyenne688
Clark539
Clay2,215
Cloud2,429
Coffey2,650
Comanche462
Cowley11,662
Crawford13,711
Decatur665
Dickinson5,434
Doniphan2,683
Douglas31,159
Edwards626
Elk623
Ellis7,832
Ellsworth2,247
Finney12,370
Ford11,616
Franklin7,583
Geary10,581
Gove871
Graham627
Grant2,585
Gray1,307
Greeley371
Greenwood2,003
Hamilton528
Harper1,770
Harvey10,944
Haskell1,033
Hodgeman464
Jackson4,295
Jefferson5,318
Jewell874
Johnson166,918
Kearny1,340
Kingman2,134
Kiowa711
Labette7,296
Lane338
Leavenworth22,142
Lincoln670
Linn3,177
Logan912
Lyon11,084
Marion3,648
Marshall2,748
McPherson8,696
Meade1,289
Miami8,828
Mitchell1,584
Montgomery10,360
Morris1,669
Morton662
Nemaha3,572
Neosho5,662
Ness824
Norton2,311
Osage4,377
Osborne903
Ottawa1,342
Pawnee2,368
Phillips1,523
Pottawatomie6,505
Pratt2,086
Rawlins709
Reno20,815
Republic1,448
Rice2,869
Riley15,202
Rooks1,518
Rush865
Russell2,003
Saline15,864
Scott1,434
Sedgwick160,395
Seward7,672
Shawnee55,694
Sheridan847
Sherman1,651
Smith704
Stafford1,284
Stanton459
Stevens1,699
Sumner6,190
Thomas2,737
Trego837
Wabaunsee1,791
Wallace464
Washington1,519
Wichita556
Wilson3,157
Woodson919
Wyandotte51,806

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Sep. 7, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 1, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control