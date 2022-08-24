WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas coronavirus cases have dropped for the fifth week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 5,075 Kansans tested positive for the virus in the past week, 324 fewer than the previous week.

Of the patients that tested positive for the coronavirus, 153 tested positive for the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants, while seven tested positive for the BA.2 subvariant.

Even though coronavirus cases are trending downward, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in Kansas. The KDHE released these numbers on Wednesday:

212 adults are hospitalized with COVID-19 (26 more than last week)

11 children are hospitalized with COVID-19 (two more than last week)

24 of the patients are in intensive care (nine fewer than last week)

In the past week, health care workers administered more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines:

2,464 Kansans got their first dose of the vaccine

2,538 got a second dose

5,434 got a booster dose

While the vaccination numbers are high, they are lower than the previous week when more than 13,000 people got vaccinated.

The KDHE says 64.1% of the Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.9% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.