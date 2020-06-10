KDHE declares Lansing Correctional Facility a ‘contained site’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Secretary Jeff Zmuda with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) expressed his gratitude for the service of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas National Guardsmen at the Lansing Correctional Facility in support of KDOC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of June 1, 2020, KDHE confirmed the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus at LCF as contained. As a result, the Guardsmen who have supported logistics, food and medical services at the facility concluded their mission on June 4.

The first four Kansas National Guard members arrived at Lansing on April 15 and grew to more than 40 in support of LCF’s COVID-19 response. The Guardsmen were instrumental in monitoring residents for symptoms, carrying out mass testing for the virus, and conducting twice-daily health checks. Additional members also provided support in food service, as residents who normally prepare meals were unable to do so while they were quarantined and assisted with the move to the new buildings at the reconstructed facility. Their contributions allowed Lansing employees to remain focused on safety and security tasks with confidence that these services were continuing.

KDHE began assisting KDOC with their COVID-19 preparations in early March and when the situation at LCF escalated, they dedicated a full-time staff member to assist with ensuring the health and safety of the residents. As the agency moves into a new phase of response, the two agencies will continue to partner to determine what additional steps may need to be taken in the future.

With the virus contained, residents, staff, and contractors at the facility are able to move forward with the resumption of many activities. This includes residents returning to their jobs in food service, laundry, and maintenance activities as well as essential private industry jobs. In addition, the contracted medical provider will continue providing all services under the terms of their contract. Activities that expose residents to the community, including visitation, volunteers, mentors, and non-essential private industry jobs will not be resumed at this time.

