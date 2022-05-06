WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas coronavirus cases crept up a bit more this week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 2,232 new cases in the past seven days. It says the seven-day average of cases is 271, which is 12 more than last week’s seven-day average.

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll increased by 56, bringing it to 8,691. However, the KDHE said only two of those deaths happened in the past week. When the death toll increases that much, it is sometimes because officials have finalized death certificates from older cases.

The KDHE said 69 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 12 fewer than last week. Of the 95 hospitals reporting to the KDHE on Thursday, the patients are:

60 adults

9 children

7 of the adults are in intensive care

Some of the recent coronavirus cases have been tested for variants. The KDHE said 22 of the recent tests were the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since last Friday:

2,899 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine

3,870 got their second dose

14,358 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 67.07% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.53% have completed a vaccine series.