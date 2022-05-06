WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas coronavirus cases crept up a bit more this week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 2,232 new cases in the past seven days. It says the seven-day average of cases is 271, which is 12 more than last week’s seven-day average.

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll increased by 56, bringing it to 8,691. However, the KDHE said only two of those deaths happened in the past week. When the death toll increases that much, it is sometimes because officials have finalized death certificates from older cases. 

The KDHE said 69 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 12 fewer than last week. Of the 95 hospitals reporting to the KDHE on Thursday, the patients are:

  • 60 adults
  • 9 children
  • 7 of the adults are in intensive care

Some of the recent coronavirus cases have been tested for variants. The KDHE said 22 of the recent tests were the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since last Friday:

  • 2,899 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine
  • 3,870 got their second dose
  • 14,358 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 67.07% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.53% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,976
Anderson2,128
Atchison4,306
Barber1,042
Barton6,501
Bourbon4,385
Brown2,710
Butler19,057
Chase673
Chautauqua844
Cherokee6,150
Cheyenne652
Clark504
Clay1,981
Cloud2,219
Coffey2,427
Comanche439
Cowley10,171
Crawford11,939
Decatur619
Dickinson4,807
Doniphan2,451
Douglas26,635
Edwards556
Elk571
Ellis7,151
Ellsworth2,016
Finney11,279
Ford10,623
Franklin7,004
Geary9,254
Gove786
Graham568
Grant2,205
Gray1,234
Greeley331
Greenwood1,804
Hamilton464
Harper1,653
Harvey9,623
Haskell963
Hodgeman411
Jackson3,903
Jefferson4,823
Jewell788
Johnson147,803
Kearny1,236
Kingman1,966
Kiowa666
Labette6,624
Lane296
Leavenworth19,527
Lincoln623
Linn2,825
Logan844
Lyon10,005
Marion3,336
Marshall2,559
McPherson7,833
Meade1,220
Miami7,845
Mitchell1,426
Montgomery9,435
Morris1,512
Morton621
Nemaha3,240
Neosho5,163
Ness780
Norton2,153
Osage3,926
Osborne803
Ottawa1,210
Pawnee2,139
Phillips1,358
Pottawatomie5,760
Pratt1,930
Rawlins680
Reno18,608
Republic1,350
Rice2,612
Riley13,681
Rooks1,373
Rush808
Russell1,882
Saline14,131
Scott1,275
Sedgwick145,185
Seward6,916
Shawnee48,634
Sheridan786
Sherman1,513
Smith645
Stafford1,139
Stanton426
Stevens1,464
Sumner5,719
Thomas2,393
Trego756
Wabaunsee1,640
Wallace438
Washington1,399
Wichita493
Wilson2,826
Woodson796
Wyandotte47,187

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated May 6, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated May 5, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control