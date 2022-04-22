WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials continue to see coronavirus cases in the state, including cases of the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 73 more deaths since last Friday. But KDHE charts only show a few recent deaths. When the death toll increases, it is sometimes because officials have finalized death certificates from older cases. The seven-day rolling average of daily new deaths remains at one.

The KDHE said 77 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19:

  • 70 are adults
  • 7 are children
  • 12 of the adults are in intensive care

Since last Friday, 1,574 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those sampled for COVID-19 variants, 60 are the omicron variant, while 27 are the BA.2 variant.

The KDHE says a total of 81 people in Kansas have tested positive for the BA.2 variant. However, only a small percentage of positive coronavirus tests are sampled for variants.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

  • 2,628 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine since last week
  • 3,547 got their second dose
  • 17,674 got the third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 66.91% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.3% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,959
Anderson2,121
Atchison4,289
Barber1,040
Barton6,494
Bourbon4,385
Brown2,684
Butler19,012
Chase675
Chautauqua843
Cherokee6,144
Cheyenne652
Clark504
Clay1,974
Cloud2,217
Coffey2,422
Comanche439
Cowley10,127
Crawford11,894
Decatur616
Dickinson4,803
Doniphan2,445
Douglas25,852
Edwards556
Elk569
Ellis7,140
Ellsworth2,014
Finney11,274
Ford10,618
Franklin6,954
Geary9,221
Gove786
Graham565
Grant2,202
Gray1,233
Greeley331
Greenwood1,792
Hamilton464
Harper1,651
Harvey9,603
Haskell962
Hodgeman411
Jackson3,895
Jefferson4,787
Jewell786
Johnson146,355
Kearny1,235
Kingman1,961
Kiowa666
Labette6,608
Lane294
Leavenworth19,407
Lincoln621
Linn2,821
Logan841
Lyon9,972
Marion3,327
Marshall2,554
McPherson7,813
Meade1,220
Miami7,797
Mitchell1,424
Montgomery9,416
Morris1,504
Morton620
Nemaha3,233
Neosho5,152
Ness779
Norton2,153
Osage3,911
Osborne803
Ottawa1,208
Pawnee2,118
Phillips1,357
Pottawatomie5,741
Pratt1,924
Rawlins678
Reno18,585
Republic1,347
Rice2,611
Riley13,577
Rooks1,371
Rush807
Russell1,878
Saline14,118
Scott1,274
Sedgwick144,742
Seward6,910
Shawnee48,327
Sheridan785
Sherman1,508
Smith644
Stafford1,137
Stanton426
Stevens1,463
Sumner5,710
Thomas2,380
Trego753
Wabaunsee1,638
Wallace438
Washington1,395
Wichita493
Wilson2,816
Woodson796
Wyandotte46,949

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Apr. 22, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Apr. 22, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control