WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials continue to see coronavirus cases in the state, including cases of the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 73 more deaths since last Friday. But KDHE charts only show a few recent deaths. When the death toll increases, it is sometimes because officials have finalized death certificates from older cases. The seven-day rolling average of daily new deaths remains at one.

The KDHE said 77 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19:

70 are adults

7 are children

12 of the adults are in intensive care

Since last Friday, 1,574 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those sampled for COVID-19 variants, 60 are the omicron variant, while 27 are the BA.2 variant.

The KDHE says a total of 81 people in Kansas have tested positive for the BA.2 variant. However, only a small percentage of positive coronavirus tests are sampled for variants.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

2,628 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine since last week

3,547 got their second dose

17,674 got the third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 66.91% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.3% have completed a vaccine series.