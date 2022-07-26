TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to Kansans in vulnerable communities.

The KDHE is partnering with The Rockefeller Foundation’s charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to COVID-19 Tests (Project ACT) to offer the tests.

More than 2,000 families have ordered over 10,000 tests through Project ACT to date, according to the KDHE.

The KDHE says frequent testing is especially important for those with more exposure outside the home, such as kids in school or people who spend time in a group setting.

To see if your ZIP code qualifies, you can visit the Project ACT website by clicking here, or you can call 1-866-534-3463.